With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
BY THE NUMBERS: One new COVID-19 death in Berkshire County brought the total to 132, with the confirmed case count up 54, to 2,787, the state Department of Public Health said.
The DPH said 58 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts over the period, pushing the statewide total to 11,958. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 are 12,218. Confirmed cases rose 3,659, to 346,423. According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, at least 229,910 people in Massachusetts with COVID-19 have recovered.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 78,215 statewide.
POSITIVITY RATE RISING: The DPH report shows an upward trend in positivity rates of molecular COVID-19 tests in Massachusetts.
The positivity rate of molecular tests stayed at 1 to 2 percent from mid-July through October but surged in late November and December. The seven-day weighted average has risen to 7.58 percent as of Tuesday, the DPH said.
The positivity rate in Berkshire County was 3.5 percent as of Dec. 23, after reaching 6.9 percent Dec. 3, according to the nonprofit Covid Act Now. Countries most successful in containing COVID-19 spread have rates of 3 percent or lower, Covid Act Now said.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties as of Tuesday: Franklin, up 15, to 1,237 (91); Hampshire, up 46, to 3,662 (up one, to 189); Hampden, up 46, to 3,662 (up two, to 1,037).
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Tuesday, 30,532 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities, up 117 from Monday. In all, 415 facilities have had at least one confirmed case and have seen 7,291 deaths linked to COVID-19, 19 more than were reported Monday.
Hillcrest Commons in Pittsfield, Mount Greylock Extended Care in Pittsfield and North Adams Commons have no current COVID-19 cases, Berkshire Healthcare Systems spokesperson Lisa Gaudet said Tuesday. All Mount Greylock and North Adams patients recovered, Gaudet said.
Meanwhile, there are nine positive residents at Williamstown Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williamstown and one positive resident at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center in Lenox, Gaudet said.
Lee Healthcare and The Landing at Laurel Lake in Lee each has positive residents and staff, although parent company Next Step Healthcare has not provided current case numbers or recoveries.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 49 COVID-19 patients. Meantime, BMC reported having tested 44,941 people, with 2,077 positive results since the pandemic began. There were 415 pending test results. In the past 14 days, 6,144 people were tested, and 340 received a positive result.
Statewide, 2,259 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 431 are in intensive care units and 225 are on ventilators.
To date, 10,713,593 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to Johns Hopkins.
BHA EVICTION MORATORIUM: Boston has extended the eviction moratorium for Boston Housing Authority public housing residents.
The moratorium, which now runs until March 1, had been set to expire at the end of the year. Officials said it was important to “keep our residents safely housed through this pandemic” in order to battle coronavirus spread.
The state eviction moratorium expired in mid-October, and a federal moratorium from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will stop some evictions through Jan. 31.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 81,767,775, with 1,784,379 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins. The U.S. has seen 19,468,771 cases and 337,210 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Each provides a number and then a change in either the count or “lowest observed value.” Tuesday’s figures:
• Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 2,635, up 1,581 percent;
• Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 7.6 percent, up 883 percent;
• Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 2,139, up 1,278 percent;
• Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 49, up 361 percent.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites now are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. (It will not operate Dec. 31.)
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
Tests also can be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
