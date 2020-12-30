With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
PITTSFIELD — Another city nursing home is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.
The Wingate Residences at Melbourne Place off Melbourne Road has, as of Tuesday, 23 residents and 11 staff infected with the virus, according to a spokesperson for Needham-based Wingate Healthcare.
Justine Griffin said that there have been no deaths, and that the daily infection count does not necessarily reflect the true number, since some already have recovered. She said that some of the 11 infected staff already have completed quarantine and are cleared.
The facility, which specializes in nursing and memory care, is one of several in the county with outbreaks this fall, at least three of which have been deadly.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw four new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, for a new total of 136 deaths, with the confirmed case count up 58, to 2,845, the state Department of Public Health said.
The DPH said 118 new deaths and 6,135 new cases were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide totals to 12,076 and 352,558, respectively. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 are 12,338. According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, at least 229,910 people in Massachusetts have recovered from COVID-19.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 78,810 statewide; 990 in Pittsfield; 452 households quarantined in Pittsfield.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties over the two-day period: Franklin, up 19, to 1,256 (91); Hampshire, up 80, to 3,742 (up four, to193); Hampden, up 436, to 25,780 (up seven, to 1,044).
BAKER, HEALEY URGE VIGILANCE: On a day that came close to setting a new single-day high for COVID-19 infections, two top state officials issued separate warnings for residents navigating the pandemic.
Gov. Charlie Baker urged residents to avoid holding large gatherings to celebrate New Year’s Eve. He asked that people who do hold events to keep them brief, in an outdoor setting and in adherence with guidelines, including mask-wearing.
Attorney General Maura Healey said residents should be wary of scams promising early access to the coronavirus vaccine in exchange for payments. Massachusetts residents who get the vaccine do not have to pay out of pocket, and payments cannot get someone early access.
Healey said to watch out for phone calls claiming to be the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and she recommended that people call to verify when they receive emails from an employer or health care provider.
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Wednesday, 30,642 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities, up 110 from Tuesday. In all, 416 facilities have had at least one confirmed case and have seen 7,340 deaths linked to COVID-19, including 49 new deaths Wednesday.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 49 COVID-19 patients. Meantime, BMC reported having tested 45,540 people, with 2,188 receiving positive results since the pandemic began. In the past 14 days, 6,368 people were tested, and 405 received a positive result. There were 614 pending test results.
Statewide, 2,257 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 433 are in intensive care units and 231 are on ventilators.
To date, 10,762,822 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to Johns Hopkins.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 82,478,918, with 1,799,652 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins. The U.S. has seen 19,674,100 cases and 341,059 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Each provides a number and then a percentage change from the “lowest observed value.” Wednesday’s figures:
• Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 2,659, up 1,596 percent;
• Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 8.44 percent, up 995 percent;
• Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 2,167, up 1,295 percent;
• Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 58, up 447 percent.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites now are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. (It will not operate Dec. 31.)
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
To contribute news to The Checkup, please email djin@berkshireeagle.com or call 413-496-6221.