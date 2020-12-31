DEATHS AT BERKSHIRE PLACE: Katie Coburn, administrator at Berkshire Place in Pittsfield, has confirmed that two of three residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, while the third has recovered.
Coburn said that the facility, at 290 South St., has seen some infections among staff members as well, but those employees have recovered.
With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw two additional COVID-19 deaths as of Thursday, for a new total of 138 deaths, with the confirmed case count up 62 to 2,907, the state Department of Public Health said.
The DPH said 81 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts on Thursday, the last day of 2020, pushing the statewide total to 12,157. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 is 12,423. Confirmed cases rose 6,887 to 359,445. According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, at least 229,910 people in Massachusetts have recovered from COVID-19.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 80,359 statewide; 1,030 active cases in Pittsfield; 452 households are in quarantine in Pittsfield.
LAST TWO WEEKS AT A GLANCE: In its weekly report Thursday, the state Department of Public Health provided this COVID-19 data for Berkshire County.
Total number of cases: 2,854 (as of Wednesday)
Case in last 14 days: 450
Relative change: Higher
Total tests: 180,702
Tests last 14 days: 16,754
Number positive results last 14 days: 516
Percent positive: 3.08 percent
Change in percentage of positive cases: Higher
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties over the two-day period: Franklin, up 22 to 1,278 (up 1 to 92); Hampshire, up 90 to 3,832 (up 5 to 198); Hampden, up 502 to 26,282 (up 2 to 1,046).
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Thursday, 30,756 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities. In all, 416 facilities have had at least one confirmed case and have seen 7,371 deaths linked to COVID-19.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 49 COVID-19 patients. Meantime, BMC reported having tested 45,800 people during the pandemic, with 2,271 positive results since the pandemic began. There were 366 pending test results.
Statewide, 2,271 people (coincidentally, the same number of positive cases in BMC testing to date) are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 417 are in ICU and 240 are on ventilators.
To date, 10,848,872 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to Johns Hopkins.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 83,207,199, with 1,813,229 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen 19,906,569 cases and 344,525 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Each provides a number and then a percentage change from the “lowest observed value.” Thursday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 3,000, up 1,814 percent
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 8.6, up 1,015 percent
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 2,192, up 1,311 percent
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 60, up 464 percent
AT THE COLLEGES: The Williams College daily dashboard said as of Tuesday that the campus had administered 49,708 tests for COVID-19 since Aug. 17 and those produced 17 positive results. Those include 647 tests in the last seven days that resulted in four positive results.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are now open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. (It will not operate Dec. 24, Dec. 25 or Dec. 31.)
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
CORRECTION: Wednesday’s Checkup noted that 23 residents and 11 staff had been infected to date at the Wingate Residences at Melbourne Place off Melbourne Road in Pittsfield, with no deaths. The item misidentified the nature of the facility. It is an assisted living center.
