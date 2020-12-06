With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
BY THE NUMBERS: The weekend saw another major increase in Berkshire County COVID-19 deaths and cases, with two deaths reported Saturday and then five on Sunday. Cases increased by 100 on Saturday and 51 on Sunday, bringing the new total of confirmed infections to date to 1,954.
By far the biggest news is the ongoing crisis at the Hillcrest Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Pittsfield, where the death toll climbed over the weekend to 24. The center had seen 15 COVID-19-related deaths as of Thursday. (See story elsewhere in Monday’s e-edition.)
The rising numbers continued across Massachusetts, with 89 deaths statewide due to the virus, bringing the total of confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 10,763, the state Department of Public Health said.
The DPH reported 48 new deaths Sunday in Massachusetts, on top of 41 disclosed Saturday. Confirmed cases rose by 10,103 over the two days, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 247,559. According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, 169,804 people in Massachusetts with COVID-19 have recovered.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 57,304 statewide
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties as of Sunday: Franklin, up 17 to 756 (up 2 to 78); Hampshire, up 31 to 2,567 (up 1 to 166); Hampden, up 343 to 18,325 (up 5 to 931).
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Sunday, 28,084 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities. In all, 402 facilities have had at least one confirmed case and have seen 6,889 deaths linked to COVID-19.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center does not report COVID-19 patient numbers on the weekend. On Friday, it said it had 34 patients with the virus and five others with pending test results.
Statewide, 1,416 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 298 are in ICU and 139 are on ventilators.
To date, 8,970,252 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to Johns Hopkins.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 67,004,543, with 1,535,038 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen 14,748,838 cases and 282,231 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Each provides a number and then a change in either the count or “lowest observed value.” Sunday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 3,406, up 2,073 percent
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 5.3, up 590 percent
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 1,312, up 745 percent
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 36, up 241 percent
COURTS REMAIN IN CAUTIOUS STANCE: The Massachusetts Trial Court system scaled back in-person operations last week, hoping to avoid exposure in the period following Thanksgiving. Now, with cases rising dramatically, it will remain on guard.
Court officials said Friday that due to the "major increase in COVID-19 infections in Massachusetts and experience with court staff testing and courthouse closures," operations will remain reduced at least until Jan. 8. The order means that “to the extent possible,” court proceedings will be handled by virtual means, not in person. The goal is to keep people who may be sick but not showing symptoms from exposing others in courthouses.
To contribute news to The Checkup, please email lparnass@berkshireeagle.com or call 413-588-8341.