With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
BY THE NUMBERS: Four additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday in Berkshire County, lifting the toll to 77 since the pandemic began. Fifteen new cases were confirmed; the total cases to date is now 1,969 for the Berkshires, the state Department of Public Health said.
The DPH said 30 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts. That increases the statewide total to 10,793. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 is 11,035. Confirmed cases rose 2,463 to 250,022. According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, 169,809 people in Massachusetts with COVID-19 have recovered.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 58,452 statewide; 695 active cases in Pittsfield; 280 households are in quarantine in Pittsfield.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 21 to 777 (78); Hampshire, up 30 to 2,597 (up 1 to 167); Hampden, up 163 to 18,488 (up 4 to 935).
ORDER IN: The Baker administration has put an order in for a share of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. The first shipment to Massachusetts will contain 59,475 doses, based on an allocation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As many as 300,000 doses may arrive in the Bay State by year’s end. The Pfizer vaccine, like others, requires a two-dose regimen. The state has submitted plans for how it will carrying out vaccinations. It is expected that the vaccine developed by Moderna will also be made available.
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Monday, 28,147 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities, up 63 in a day. In all, 403 facilities have had at least one confirmed case (one more than Sunday) and have seen 6,900 deaths linked to COVID-19, up 11. Pittsfield reports 241 cases in longterm care to date.
In its report for Dec. 7, Berkshire Healthcare Systems listed the following case numbers for two of its longterm care centers in the region: Hillcrest Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Pittsfield has 126 active cases among residents (168 to date) and 56 active cases among staff (74 to date). Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center in Lenox has 35 active cases among residents (54 to date) and 9 active cases among staff (17 to date).
HOSPITAL CHECK: As of Monday, Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 37 COVID-19 patients, with test results not yet in for seven people. Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington had no cases. Meantime, BMC reported having tested 39,979 people, with 1,517 positive results since the pandemic began. There were 479 pending test results.
Statewide, 1,516 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 302 are in ICU and 153 are on ventilators.
To date, 8,970,253 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to Johns Hopkins.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 67,447,257, with 1,541,788 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen 14,888,471 cases and 283,326 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Each provides a number and then a change in either the count or “lowest observed value.” Monday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 3,509, up 2,139 percent
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 5.5, up 605 percent
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 1,361, up 777 percent
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 34, up 226 percent
COVID-19 CLOSINGS: Patrick’s Pub announced Monday on social media that it is closing to perform a “deep cleaning” after an employee who works in a non-public role at the Pittsfield restaurant tested positive. The restaurant said others are undergoing tests as well.
CLUSTERS CONUNDRUM: With coronavirus surges come clusters. The DPH defines a cluster as two or more cases at the same address within 28 days. Between Nov. 1 and 28, Massachusetts reported the existence of 9,393 clusters in households, along with 132 clusters in long-term care facilities. The clusters in longterm care produced 1,027 confirmed cases. The virus is particularly hazardous in such places, given the age of residents. More than 63 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts have come in longterm care centers, the DPH says.
AT THE COLLEGES: Though more frequent testing at Williams College ended when students shifted to remote learning late this semester, tests are conducted on Wednesdays for essential staff. In the last round, tests confirmed two cases.
To contribute news to The Checkup, please email lparnass@berkshireeagle.com or call 413-588-8341.