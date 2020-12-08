With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County’s COVID-19 death toll climbed again Tuesday, with the state Department of Public Health reporting the loss of four people, the same number of deaths cited Monday by the department. That followed five deaths Sunday and four in the previous four days.
The virus continues a lethal march through the region’s elderly, most notably at Hillcrest Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Valentine Road in Pittsfield. The number of deaths at Hillcrest has risen by five to 29 total, significantly exceeding loss of life last spring at Berkshire Healthcare System’s Williamstown Commons facility, where 24 died. Meantime, the company is reporting four deaths at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center in Lenox. (See related story.)
New infections in Berkshire County climbed 56 in Tuesday’s report, pushing the total to over 2,000 for the first time. As of Tuesday, 2,025 people in the county have contracted the virus since the pandemic began.
The DPH said 40 new deaths were reported Tuesday in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 10,833. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 is 11,076. Confirmed cases rose 3,627 to 253,649. According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, at least 169,809 people in Massachusetts with COVID-19 have recovered.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 58,601 statewide; 621 active cases in Pittsfield; 318 households in quarantine in Pittsfield.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 21 to 798 (up 1 to 79); Hampshire, up 53 to 2,650 (up 1 to 168); Hampden, up 429 to 18,917 (up 4 to 939).
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Tuesday, 28,307 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities, up 160 since Monday. In all, 403 facilities have had at least one confirmed case and have seen 6,920 deaths linked to COVID-19, up 20 in a day.
HOSPITAL CHECK: As of Tuesday, Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 44 COVID-19 patients, up 7 from Monday, with 11 pending tests. Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington had no cases. Meantime, BMC reported having tested 40,243 people, with 1,533 positive results since the pandemic began. There were 692 pending test results. In the last seven days, 7.2 percent of all tests at BMC have been positive. Since March 1, the positivity rate has been 3.8 percent. For the state as a whole, the positivity rate is 5.8 in a seven-day average.
Statewide, 1,552 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 310 are in ICU and 166 are on ventilators.
To date, 9,013,556 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to Johns Hopkins.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 68,104,594, with 1,553,169 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen 15,089,621 cases and 285,643 deaths.
A SUPERINTENDENT PONDERS NUMBERS: In a letter Tuesday to families, the superintendent of the Berkshire Hills Regional School District offered insight into how he decides whether to allow in-person instruction. Key to that, Peter Dillon said, are the numbers of infections in the region and in the district’s communities, including Great Barrington, Stockbridge, West Stockbridge.
“Unfortunately, it looks like things will continue to get worse before they get better, and we may soon be fully back in remote learning,” Dillon wrote. “I’m writing to share some more specifics about the data I’m looking at to inform decisions about whether we’re learning face to face, hybrid, or fully remotely.”
Dillon noted that the need of staff to quarantine has so far resulted in once being unable to support in-person learning. He also said he tries to consider human factors, including what he termed “our collective capacity to come to school/work. This point is trying to assess people’s capacity to manage the on-going stress of being at-risk.”
“There is a light at the end of the tunnel and we all need to hang on a bit longer,” Dillon wrote. “With holidays and breaks coming up, please continue to wear masks, wash your hands, social distance, and please avoid travel and gatherings.”
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Each provides a number and then a change in either the count or “lowest observed value.” Tuesday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 3,247, up 1,972 percent
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 5.8, up 650 percent
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 1,413, up 810 percent
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 36, up 238 percent
COVID-19 CLOSINGS: Desperados, a Tex-Mex restaurant at 23 Eagle St. in North Adams, said Tuesday it has closed for cleaning due to a kitchen worker’s COVID-19 infection. But because the worker had not been in the restaurant for five days, the city’s health department has cleared it to reopen Wednesday, its owner told The Eagle.
FUEL AID NEED RISES: The pandemic is expected to result in 5 million more applications for fuel assistance this winter across the country. Because of that, U.S. Sen. Edward Markey is calling for additional funding for the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Markey said this week the program needs another $10 billion to cover need and to help prevent hardship this winter. Last year, 160,000 Massachusetts residents (and 26 million in the U.S.) qualified for help. Markey’s estimate says 30,000 additional households in Massachusetts are likely to seek fuel aid. Already, unpaid bills are piling up. Markey said that 1.3 million American households owe an average of $5,400 on both rent and utility bills.
