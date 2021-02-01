BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw one new COVID-19 death as of Monday, for a new total of 217 deaths, with the confirmed case count up 32 to 4,533, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 199 and the case total was 4,343. A month ago, the death total was 138 and the case total was 2,982.
The DPH said 30 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total 14,317. Confirmed cases rose 2,270 to over the half-million mark for the first time — to 500,415.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 71,929 statewide, a figure that’s been trending down; 960 active cases in Pittsfield (up from 932 on Friday); 441 Pittsfield households are in quarantine, up from 429 on Friday. The number of new daily cases in Pittsfield by population is about at the level seen around Christmas, before a post-holiday surge — one of the signs city officials are pointing to as reason for optimism. And for the first time recently, a COVIDACTNOW chart has Berkshire County in “high” risk of transmission, rather than “critical.”
COVID-19 INFOLINE, WEBSITE: The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to regular updates about access to the novel coronavirus vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575. The go-to website for local vaccination information is Getvaccinatedberkshires.org.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 7 to 1,787 (97); Hampshire, up 68 to 5,722 (234); Hampden, up 211 to 37,397 (up 3 to 1,207).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 24 COVID-19 patients, down from 26 on Friday and down from 34 a week ago and 49 a month ago. Statewide, 1,676 people are hospitalized. Hospitalizations statewide have been trending down. On Jan. 4, 2,428 people were hospitalized. Of those hospitalized as of Monday, 373 are in ICU and 22 are on ventilators.
FRAUD ALERT: Local officials are warning people not to share images of their vaccination cards on social media. The staff at the Berkshire County sheriff’s office notes in a recent post that the Better Business Bureau has advised the public of fraud cases linked to vaccination cards.
Guard your personal information, the sheriff’s office post said, since not only names but dates of birth are shown on the cards. The cards are vulnerable to counterfeiting. “We know many of you are excited about receiving your vaccinations, however, we want you all to be cautious as COVID-19 scams are on the rise all over,” it said.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 103,298,719, with 2,234,565 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 26,296,906 cases and 442,962 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Monday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 2,543. That is down from the recent high of 6,239 on Jan. 8.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 3.5. That is down from the recent high of 8.7 on Jan. 1.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 1,824. That is down from the recent high of 2,336 on Jan. 9.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 50.4. That is down from the recent high of 73.9 on Jan. 11.
CLARIFICATION: An item published Monday in The Checkup listed DPH figures on COVID-19 cases involving assisted living centers in the Berkshires. A weekly DPH report includes data on the number of cases that are reported by the centers to the Executive Office of Elder Affairs. Those reports include not only residents and staff, but outside caregivers. One of the centers listed, PineHill at Kimball Farms in Lenox, has seen 11-30 cases, the range included in the DPH report. While that is accurate, the DPH listing does not reflect the breakdown of cases. At PineHill, 16 employees, including three “external” caregivers, have tested positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic. The center has had no cases to date among residents, a spokeswoman said.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are now open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
