DOUBLE TIME: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a study Wednesday confirming that using a second face mask, or using one mask differently, helps block transmission of the novel coronavirus. That strengthens a recently seen road sign here in Massachusetts: “Mask it or casket.”
With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
The CDC report found that while a cloth mask on its own blocked 44.3 percent of the particles released by a simulated cough, using both a medical mask and a cloth mask blocked 92.5 percent of those particles. That’s because the two masks fit more tightly. "The data in this report underscore the finding that good fit can increase overall mask efficiency," researchers wrote. "Multiple simple ways to improve fit have been demonstrated to be effective. Continued innovative efforts to improve the fit of cloth and medical procedure masks to enhance their performance merit attention."
The study also showed that fewer particles escape when even one mask is worn more tightly.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw two new COVID-19 deaths as of Wednesday, for a new total of 239 deaths, with the confirmed case count up 15 to 4,675, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 222 and the case total was 4,569. A month ago, the death total was 163 and the case total was 3,543.
The DPH said 82 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 14,903. Confirmed cases rose 1,920 to 521,045.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 52,372 statewide, 3,300 fewer in one day; 964 in Pittsfield (unchanged); 422 Pittsfield households are in quarantine, down from 439. Statewide, the numbers are improving.
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org. People 75 and older are eligible now. No date has been set for the start of the next group that can receive vaccines: those 65 and older. The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to regular updates about access to the novel coronavirus vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575.
SHOT COUNTER: As of Wednesday, 723,327 state residents had received the first dose of one of the available COVID-19 vaccines; 227,188 of them had received both doses and are considered to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, DPH said.
SHIFT ON ACCESS: Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday that caregivers and family members who bring someone aged 75 or over to a vaccination site will also be able to receive the vaccine. The shift is an effort to get more of those 75 and over, the only ones eligible for vaccines in the current phase, to actually come to get their shots. The caregiver does not have to be eligible yet under the vaccination schedule.
VACCINE INFORMATION: A new statewide call center is available to help people schedule vaccination appointments. The hours for the call line are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. The helpline is available by calling 211. People in the Berkshires can continue to use local telephone numbers as well, calling councils on aging. Here is a recap of those numbers: Williamstown: 413-458-8250; Adams: 413-743-8333; North Adams: 413-662-3125; Sheffield: 413-229-7037; Pittsfield: 413-499-9346; Great Barrington: 413-528-1881; Lee: 413-243-5545; Dalton: 413-684-2000; Lenox: 413-637-4787; Cheshire: 413-743-9719.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 11 to 1,865 (99); Hampshire, up 85 to 6,447 (up 3 to 244); Hampden, up 142 to 39,102 (up 9 to 1,253).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 18 COVID-19 patients, the same as Tuesday and down from 26 a week ago and 54 a month ago. Statewide, 1,358 people are hospitalized, 43 fewer than on Monday. Of those hospitalized, 309 are in ICU and 183 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 107,223,174, with 2,350,316 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 27,272,828 cases and 470,993 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Wednesday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,776. That is down from the recent high of 6,239 on Jan. 8.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 2.82. That is down from the recent high of 8.7 on Jan. 1. The number was 2.96 as of Tuesday.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 1,460. That is down from the recent high of 2,336 on Jan. 9.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 47.3. That is down from the recent high of 73.9 on Jan. 11.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are now open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
