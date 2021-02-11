LESSONS LEARNED? Public school students in Massachusetts go on vacation next week. Educators are being encouraged to layer in pandemic safety lessons for students and staff before the break. To wit: Be smart about COVID-19.
With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
And no, there’s no quiz. Only a wait to see if socializing over the break leads to new cases.
In its regular weekly email, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education asked school leaders to remind staff as well as students about the best ways to avoid transmitting the disease. The newsletter said people should keep gatherings small and limit them to household groups or small peer groups. Oh, and do not travel and be sure to quarantine if you do. Time will tell.
BY THE NUMBERS: For the first time in three and a half weeks, no one died as a result of COVID-19 in Berkshire County in the latest Department of Public Health report. The death toll held steady Thursday at 239, with the confirmed case count up 14 to 4,689, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 224 and the case total was 4,584 A month ago, the death total was 164 and the case total was 3,614.
The DPH said 61 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 14,964. Confirmed cases rose 2,213 to 523,258.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 50,344 statewide; 647 in Pittsfield (down from 964 on Wednesday); 425 Pittsfield households are in quarantine, up from 422 on Wednesday. In Pittsfield, the number of cases based on population is down sharply, which played into arguments this week to bring students back to hybrid learning. On Wednesday, new positive cases were 14.1 per 100,000 population; on Jan. 17, that figure was 77.1.
COMMUNITY DATA: Here are this week’s figures from the DPH on confirmed coronavirus cases by city and town. In alphabetical order, this lists all Berkshire County communities. The first number is the total number of cases during the pandemic. The second is the number of new cases in the last 14 days. Communities in the highest-risk category, red, are indicated, as well as the second-highest category, yellow.
Adams: 230, 34 (red)
Alford: Fewer than 5, 0
Becket: 51, 5
Cheshire: 90, fewer than 5
Clarksburg: 33, fewer than 5
Dalton: 211, 21 (yellow)
Egremont: 13, fewer than 5
Florida: 7, fewer than 5
Great Barrington: 378, 30 (red)
Hancock: 16, fewer than 5
Hinsdale: 50, fewer than 5
Lanesborough: 85, fewer than 5
Lee: 249, 9
Lenox: 188, 12
Monterey: 16, 0
Mount Washington: 6, 0
New Ashford: Fewer than 5, 0
New Marlborough: 23, fewer than 5
North Adams: 333, 29 (yellow)
Otis: 47, fewer than 5
Peru: 11, fewer than 5
Pittsfield: 2,153, 102 (yellow)
Richmond: 33, fewer than 5
Sandisfield: 28, 0
Savoy: 13, 0
Sheffield: 79, fewer than 5
Stockbridge: 59, fewer than 5
Tyringham: 8, 0
Washington: 6, fewer than 5
West Stockbridge: 34, fewer than 5
Williamstown: 202, 12
Windsor: 17, fewer than 5
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org. People 75 and older are eligible now. No date has been set for the start of the next group that can receive vaccines: those 65 and older.
The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to regular updates about access to the novel coronavirus vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575.
VACCINE INFORMATION: A new statewide call center is available to help people schedule vaccination appointments. The hours for the call line are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. The helpline is available by calling 2-1-1. People in the Berkshires can continue to use local telephone numbers as well, calling councils on aging. Here is a recap of those numbers: Williamstown: 413-458-8250; Adams: 413-743-8333; North Adams: 413-662-3125; Sheffield: 413-229-7037; Pittsfield: 413-499-9346; Great Barrington: 413-528-1881; Lee: 413-243-5545; Dalton: 413-684-2000; Lenox: 413-637-4787; Cheshire: 413-743-9719.
VACCINE COUNT: According to figures released Thursday by the state, 5,675 additional doses of vaccine were provided to Berkshire County over the past seven days.
Number of doses shipped to date to Berkshire County: 26,000
Doses shipped as percentage of county’s population: 20.4 percent
In the week before Feb. 4, Berkshire County received 4,850 additional doses, fewer than the number provided in the more recent week.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 14 to 1,879 (99); Hampshire, up 84 to 6,531 (244); Hampden, up 162 to 39,264 (up 6 to 1,259).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 18 COVID-19 patients, the same as Wednesday and down from 25 a week ago and 54 a month ago. Statewide, 1,313 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 304 are in ICU and 185 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 107,662,275, with 2,363,918 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 27,378,881 cases and 474,988 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Thursday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,613. That is down from the recent high of 6,239 on Jan. 8.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 2.65. That is down from the recent high of 8.7 on Jan. 1.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 1,419.5. That is down from the recent high of 2,336 on Jan. 9.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 46. That is down from the recent high of 73.9 on Jan. 11.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are now open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
