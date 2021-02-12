BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw no new COVID-19 deaths as of Friday, leaving the total number of people lost to the disease at 239, with the confirmed case count up 19 to 4,708, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 226 and the case total was 4,608. A month ago, the death total was 166 and the case total was 3,681.
With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
The DPH said 87 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 15,051. Confirmed cases rose 2,228 to 525,486.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 48,280 statewide; 579 in Pittsfield (down from 647 on Thursday); 429 Pittsfield households are in quarantine, up four in a day.
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org. People 75 and older are eligible now. No date has been set for the start of the next group that can receive vaccines: those 65 and older.
The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to regular updates about access to the novel coronavirus vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575.
VACCINE INFORMATION: A new statewide call center is available to help people schedule vaccination appointments. The hours for the call line are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. The helpline is available by calling 211. People in the Berkshires can continue to use local telephone numbers as well, calling councils on aging. Here is a recap of those numbers: Williamstown: 413-458-8250; Adams: 413-743-8333; North Adams: 413-662-3125; Sheffield: 413-229-7037; Pittsfield: 413-499-9346; Great Barrington: 413-528-1881; Lee: 413-243-5545; Dalton: 413-684-2000; Lenox: 413-637-4787; Cheshire: 413-743-9719.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 11 to 1,890 (99); Hampshire, up 55 to 6,586 (up 1 to 245); Hampden, up 182 to 39,446 (up 7 to 1,266).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 17 COVID-19 patients, down from 22 a week ago and 45 a month ago. Statewide, 1,223 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 300 are in ICU and 180 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 108,069,662, with 2,378,882 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 27,477,820 cases and 480,446 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Friday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,512. That is down from the recent high of 6,239 on Jan. 8.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 2.55. That is down from the recent high of 8.7 on Jan. 1.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 1,378. That is down from the recent high of 2,336 on Jan. 9.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 47.4. That is down from the recent high of 73.9 on Jan. 11.
