BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw two new COVID-19 deaths as of Thursday, for a new total of 246 deaths, with the confirmed case count up 7 to 4,769, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 239 and the case total was 4,708. A month ago, the death total was 184 and the case total was 4,028.
With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
The DPH said 61 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 15,373. Confirmed cases rose 1,803 to 534,827.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 38,666 statewide, down from 48,280 a week ago; 400 in Pittsfield (down from 579 a week back); 290 Pittsfield households are in quarantine, down from 429 a week ago.
COMMUNITY DATA: Here are this week’s figures from the DPH on confirmed coronavirus cases by city and town. In alphabetical order, this lists all Berkshire County communities. The first number is the total number of cases during the pandemic. The second is the number of new cases in the last 14 days. No Berkshire community is in the "red" highest-risk category, though five are in yellow, the second-highest risk category.
Adams: 232, 16 (yellow)
Alford: fewer than 5, 0
Becket: 53, fewer than 5
Cheshire: 91, fewer than 5
Clarksburg: 33, fewer than 5
Dalton: 212, 15
Egremont: 13, 0
Florida: 7, 0
Great Barrington: 381, 16 (yellow)
Hancock: 16, fewer than 5
Hinsdale: 52, fewer than 5
Lanesborough: 87, fewer than 5
Lee: 250, fewer than 5
Lenox: 196, 17 (yellow)
Monterey: 16, 0
Mount Washington: 6, 0
New Ashford: fewer than 5, 0
New Marlborough: 23, 0
North Adams: 350, 30 (yellow)
Otis: 47, fewer than 5
Peru: 11, 0
Pittsfield: 2,179, 62 (yellow)
Richmond: 33, fewer than 5
Sandisfield: 29, fewer than 5
Savoy: 13, 0
Sheffield: 81, fewer than 5
Stockbridge: 60, fewer than 5
Tyringham: 8, 0
Washington: 6, fewer than 5
West Stockbridge: 34, 0
Williamstown: 218, 14
Windsor: 19, fewer than 5
VACCINE COUNT: According to figures released Thursday by the state, 1,875 additional vaccines were provided to Berkshire County over the past seven days.
Number of doses shipped to date to Berkshire County: 27,875
Doses shipped as percentage of county’s population: 21.8 percent (was 20.4 percent last week)
Percent of Berkshire County residents who received first dose: 15.7 percent (highest in state)
Percent of Berkshire County residents who received second dose: 5.4 percent (highest in state)
To date, 1,209,614 doses have been administered in Massachusetts; 225,341 in the last week.
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org. A statewide call center is available to help people schedule vaccination appointments. The hours for the call line are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. The helpline is available by calling 211.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 4 to 1,927 (99); Hampshire, up 48 to 6,939 (up 1 to 253); Hampden, up 135 to 40,265 (up 6 to 1,292).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 10 COVID-19 patients, down from 17 a week ago and 39 a month ago. Statewide, 1,029 people are hospitalized, down from 1,223 a week ago. Of those hospitalized, 271 are in ICU and 173 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 110,242,443, with 2,439,127 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 27,886,005 cases and 492,760 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Thursday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,199. That is down from the recent high of 6,239 on Jan. 8.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 2.13. That is down from the recent high of 8.7 on Jan. 1.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 1,141. That is down from the recent high of 2,336 on Jan. 9.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 48.9. That is down from the recent high of 73.9 on Jan. 11.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
