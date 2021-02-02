BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw three new COVID-19 deaths as of Tuesday, for a new total of 220 deaths, with the confirmed case count up 18 to 4,551, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 200 and the case total was 4,363. A month ago, the death total was 138 and the case total was 2,982.
With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
The DPH said 45 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 14,362. Confirmed cases rose 1,963 to 502,378.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 67,650 statewide. Pittsfield did not update its numbers Tuesday. On Monday, Pittsfield had 960 active cases (up from 932 on Friday) and as of Monday 441 Pittsfield households were in quarantine, up from 429 on Friday.
COVID-19 INFOLINE: The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to regular updates about access to the novel coronavirus vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 5 to 1,792 (up 1 to 98); Hampshire, up 38 to 5,760 (234); Hampden, up 243 to 37,640 (1,207).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 25 COVID-19 patients, up from 24 on Monday and down from 30 a week ago and 49 on Dec. 31. Statewide, 1,631 people are hospitalized, down from a recent high of 2,428 on Jan. 4. On Tuesday, of those hospitalized, 353 are in ICU and 224 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 103,744,194, with 2,249,231 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen more than 26,415,433 cases and 446,403 deaths.
MORE VACCINES IN PIPELINE: This dispatch comes from Matt Murphy of the State House News Service: “The Biden administration said Tuesday it would begin providing a limited supply of vaccine direct to retail pharmacies and would increase the distribution of vaccine to states to 10.5 million doses a week for the next three weeks. The White House said that, since taking office, it has increased the supply of vaccines to states by 22 percent. Biden last week said he would release a minimum of 10 million doses a week to states, and Massachusetts saw its allocation jump up from the roughly 80,000 doses a week it had been receiving to about 100,000 for this week. It's unclear how many additional doses Massachusetts could receive from the further increase in supply.”
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Tuesday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 2,181. That is down from the recent high of 6,239 on Jan. 8.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 3.4. That is down from the recent high of 8.7 on Jan. 1.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 1,7884. That is down from the recent high of 2,336 on Jan. 9.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 42. That is down from the recent high of 73.9 on Jan. 11. One day saw a big difference for the average. On Monday, the average was 50.4.
STATEWIDE TESTING: The number of tests reported Tuesday was down from recent days, with 61,265 tests reported. The seven-day average positive test rate continued its weeks-long decline to 3.44 percent. That is less than half the Jan. 1 peak of 8.7 percent.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are now open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
