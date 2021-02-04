BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw two new COVID-19 deaths as of Thursday, for a new total of 224 deaths, with the confirmed case count up 15 to 4,584, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 206 and the case total was 4,409. A month ago, the death total was 145 and the case total was 3,082.
With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
The DPH said 74 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 14,489. Confirmed cases rose 2,602 to 507,166.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 61,864 statewide (down from 64,431 on Wednesday); 941 in Pittsfield (up from 936 Wednesday); 446 Pittsfield households are in quarantine, up two in a day.
COMMUNITY DATA: Here are this week’s figures from the DPH on confirmed coronavirus cases by city and town. In alphabetical order, this lists all Berkshire County communities. The first number is the total number of cases during the pandemic. The second is the number of new cases in the last 14 days. When appropriate, the numbers indicate whether the community is in the highest-risk red category or the second-highest risk yellow category.
Adams: 220, 34 (red)
Alford: Fewer than 5, 0
Becket: 51, 7
Cheshire: 88, 8
Clarksburg: 32, fewer than 5
Dalton: 200, 20 (yellow)
Egremont: 13, fewer than 5
Florida: 7, fewer than 5
Great Barrington: 365, 79 (red)
Hancock: 14, 0
Hinsdale: 50, 10
Lanesborough: 84, fewer than 5
Lee: 246, fewer than 5 (yellow)
Lenox: 180, 19 (yellow)
Monterey: 16, fewer than 5
Mount Washington: 6, fewer than 5
New Ashford: Fewer than 5, fewer than 5
New Marlborough: 23, fewer than 5
North Adams: 319, 39 (yellow)
Otis: 46, 11
Peru: 11, fewer than 5
Pittsfield: 2,119, 181 (yellow)
Richmond: 32, fewer than 5
Sandisfield: 27, 0
Savoy: 13, fewer than 5
Sheffield: 78, 10
Stockbridge: 58, fewer than 5
Tyringham: 8, 0
Washington: 5, 0
West Stockbridge: 34, 6
Williamstown: 201, 17 (yellow)
Windsor: 17, fewer than 5
COVID-19 INFOLINE: The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to regular updates about access to the novel coronavirus vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575.
VACCINE COUNT: According to figures released Thursday by the state, 4,850 additional vaccines were provided to Berkshire County over the past seven days.
Number of doses shipped to date to Berkshire County: 20,325
Doses shipped as percentage of county’s population: 15.9 percent, tying Berkshire County with Nantucket for the highest.
Total Pfizer vaccine doses received in state: 276,900
Total Moderna vaccine doses received in state: 619,400
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 11 to 1,808 (98); Hampshire, up up 114 to 5,905 (236); Hampden, up 180 to 37,911 (up 5 to 1,215).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 25 COVID-19 patients, the same as a week ago and down from 49 a month ago. Statewide, 1,554 people are hospitalized. Hospitalizations statewide have been trending up/down. Of those hospitalized, 335 are in ICU and 208 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 104,792,591, with 2,280,666 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 26,654,872 cases and 455,211 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Thursday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,862. That is down from the recent high of 6,239 on Jan. 8.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 3.29. That is down from the recent high of 8.7 on Jan. 1.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 1,698. That is down from the recent high of 2,336 on Jan. 9.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 41. That is down from the recent high of 73.9 on Jan. 11.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are now open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
