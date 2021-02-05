VACCINE UPDATE: Through Thursday, the state had received 1.2 million vaccine doses and had administered about 713,000. Vaccinations continue for people age 75 and older as part of Phase Two. For those who lack internet access or have had trouble with the state’s online vaccine registration system, Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday a new call center will be available to assist people schedule vaccination appointments. The hours for the call line are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. The helpline is available by calling 211.
People can continue to use local telephone numbers as well, calling councils on aging. Here is a recap of those numbers: Williamstown: 413-458-8250; Adams: 413-743-8333; North Adams: 413-662-3125; Sheffield: 413-229-7037; Pittsfield: 413-499-9346; Great Barrington: 413-528-1881; Lee: 413-243-5545; Dalton: 413-684-2000; Lenox: 413-637-4787.
With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw two new COVID-19 deaths as of Friday, for a new total of 226 deaths, with the confirmed case count up 24 to 4,608, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 212 and the case total was 4,453. A month ago, the death total was 150 and the case total was 3,174.
The DPH said 74 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 14,563, or to 14,859 counting suspected cases. Confirmed cases rose 2,982 to 510,148, based on 127,468 new COVID-19 tests. That may seem like a large number, but it is has been declining. The test positivity rate was 2.33 percent for the day reported Friday; the seven-day average positive test rate fell Friday to 3.16 percent, down from 3.53 percent Monday. A month ago, on Jan. 6, the rate was 8.25 percent; a week ago it was 4.28 percent.
NEW DASHBOARD DEBUTS: The Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts has a new data portal up and running. The 27-page presentation now posted is a feast of information. Find it online at publichealthwm.org and click on COVID-19 at the upper right.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 59,934 statewide; 947 in Pittsfield (up 6 from Thursday); 446 Pittsfield households are in quarantine, unchanged.
COVID-19 INFOLINE: The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to regular updates about access to the novel coronavirus vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 14 to 1,822 (98); Hampshire, up 115 to 6,020 (up 3 to 239); Hampden, up 236 to 38,147 (jup 6 to 1,221).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 22 COVID-19 patients, down from 26 a week ago and 47 a month ago. Statewide, 1,503 people are hospitalized, with an average age of 68, a number that’s been falling gradually. Of those hospitalized, 322 are in ICU and 196 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 105,229,079, with 2,293,416 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 26,766,400 cases and 458,105 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Friday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,829. That is down from the recent high of 6,239 on Jan. 8.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 3.16. That is down from the recent high of 8.7 on Jan. 1.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 1,651. That is down from the recent high of 2,336 on Jan. 9.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 42.4. That is down from the recent high of 73.9 on Jan. 11.
STUDENTS ARE BACK. CASES ARE UP. The University of Massachusetts Amherst is clamping down on campus life, given reports of 239 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Classes resumed this week, with thousands more undergraduate students on campus, compared to the fall. The school is blaming student gatherings and says it has “no evidence” of disease transmission during in-person instruction.
"Contact tracing data indicates that transmission of the virus is especially prevalent among some undergraduate students not following social distancing and mask protocols in social or residential settings, both on and off campus," according to a campus email sent about new restrictions. The campus is banning all student gatherings, whether on campus or off.
Dining halls are providing to-go food only. And the Recreation Center is virtual-only.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are now open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
To contribute news to The Checkup, please email lparnass@berkshireeagle.com or call 413-588-8341.