BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw four new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, three on Saturday and one reported Sunday, for a new total of 230 deaths, with the confirmed case count up 31 over the two days to 4,639, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 216 and the case total was 4,501. A month ago, the death total was 157 and the case total was 3,338.
With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
The DPH said 76 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 14,698. Confirmed cases rose 3,004 to 516,530.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 59,162 statewide.
COVID-19 VACCINE WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org. People 75 and older are eligible now. No date has been set for the start of the next group that can receive vaccines: those 65 and older.
The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to regular updates about access to the novel coronavirus vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 12 to 1,844 (98); Hampshire, up 104 to 6,277 (up 2 to 241); Hampden, up 252 to 38,640 (up 5 to 1,232).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center does not update its COVID-19 patient census on the weekend. As of Friday, BMC had 22 patients, down from 47 a month ago. Statewide, 1,389 people were hospitalized as of Sunday. Of those hospitalized, 318 are in ICU 191 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 106,024,977, with 2,314,312 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 26,990,685 cases and 463,305 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Sunday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 2,058. That is down from the recent high of 6,239 on Jan. 8.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 2.96. That is down from the recent high of 8.7 on Jan. 1.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 1,565. That is down from the recent high of 2,336 on Jan. 9.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 53.4. That is down from the recent high of 73.9 on Jan. 11.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are now open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
