BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw four new COVID-19 deaths as of Monday, for a new total of 234 deaths, with the confirmed case count up 11 to 4,650, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 217 and the case total was 4,533. A month ago, the death total was 158 and the case total was 3,414. January and the start of February have been brutal. Since Jan. 2, 96 deaths in the county have been linked to the virus.
With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
The DPH said 55 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 14,753. Confirmed cases rose 1,276 to 517,806.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 58,439 statewide; 961 in Pittsfield (it was 960 a week ago); 439 Pittsfield households are in quarantine, two fewer than a week ago.
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org. People 75 and older are eligible now. No date has been set for the start of the next group that can receive vaccines: those 65 and older. The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to regular updates about access to the novel coronavirus vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575.
VACCINE APPOINTMENTS: Late Sunday, leaders of the COVID-19 vaccination effort in the region announced that appointments for shots would become available for two new clinics this week. The clinics will be held Wednesday and Saturday at Berkshire Community College.
The clinics are for people who are 75 and older or are members of groups already eligible as part of Phase One of the state's vaccination rollout. Those people include health-care workers, home-health workers, first-responders and people who work or live in congregate care, according to Laura Kittross, director of the Berkshire County Boards of Health Association and the Berkshire Public Health Alliance.
Also, limited appointments may be available for vaccination clinics in North Adams on Monday and Friday and in Great Barrington on Wednesday and Saturday. Kittross said additional appointment slots were likely to be added to those clinics during the week.
To find and book an appointment, visit www.getvaccinatedberkshires.org and look for a link. People can also go online to www.maimmunizations.org.
VACCINE INFORMATION: A new statewide call center is available to help people schedule vaccination appointments. The hours for the call line are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. The helpline is available by calling 211. People in the Berkshires can continue to use local telephone numbers as well, calling councils on aging. Here is a recap of those numbers: Williamstown: 413-458-8250; Adams: 413-743-8333; North Adams: 413-662-3125; Sheffield: 413-229-7037; Pittsfield: 413-499-9346; Great Barrington: 413-528-1881; Lee: 413-243-5545; Dalton: 413-684-2000; Lenox: 413-637-4787; Cheshire: 413-743-9719.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 5 to 1,849 (98); Hampshire, up 47 to 6,324 (241); Hampden, up 121 to 38,761 (up 6 to 1,238).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 22 COVID-19 patients. The census was 24 a week ago and 53 a month ago. Statewide, 1,387 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 329 are in ICU and 188 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 106,404,054, with 2,322,915 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 27,064,922 cases and 464,470 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Monday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 2,046. That is down from the recent high of 6,239 on Jan. 8.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 2.96. That is down sharply from the recent high of 8.7 on Jan. 1.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 1,529. That is down from the recent high of 2,336 on Jan. 9.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 50.4. That is down from the recent high of 73.9 on Jan. 11.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are now open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
To contribute news to The Checkup, please email lparnass@berkshireeagle.com or call 413-588-8341.