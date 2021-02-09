LONG-TERM CARE VACCINATION REPORT: Residents and staff of nursing facilities run by Berkshire Healthcare Systems in the region have been vaccinated against COVID-19 at rates above the national average, the nonprofit company says.
Lisa Gaudet, a company vice president, said that a first round of vaccinations, run in collaboration with CVS and Walgreens, wrapped up Jan. 11, though staff and residents are still receiving the shots. In the Berkshires, the company runs Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center in Lenox; Mt. Greylock Extended Care and Hillcrest Commons in Pittsfield; Fairview Commons in Great Barrington; and Williamstown Commons and North Adams Commons.
Nationally, 77.8 percent of residents and 37.5 percent of staff in long-term care facilities have been vaccinated as of Jan. 18, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Gaudet said that in facilities run by Berkshire Healthcare in the county, 82 percent of residents and 67 percent of staff have been vaccinated. In some places, the numbers were higher — including vaccination rates of 84 percent among staff.
Other vaccination rounds are continuing and will be completed by the end of the month, Gaudet said. She said that acceptance rates of the vaccine are increasing and that will help move the region “to the desired herd immunity that is required to defeat COVID-19."
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw three new COVID-19 deaths as of Tuesday, for a new total of 237 deaths, with the confirmed case count up 10 to 4,660, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 220 and the case total was 4,551. A month ago, the death total was 163 and the case total was 3,500.
With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
The DPH said 55 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 14,753. Confirmed cases rose 1,276 to 517,806.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 58,439 statewide; 961 in Pittsfield (up one from Monday); 439 Pittsfield households are in quarantine, the same as Monday.
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org. People 75 and older are eligible now. No date has been set for the start of the next group that can receive vaccines: those 65 and older.
The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to regular updates about access to the novel coronavirus vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575.
VACCINE INFORMATION: A new statewide call center is available to help people schedule vaccination appointments. The hours for the call line are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. The helpline is available by calling 211. People in the Berkshires can continue to use local telephone numbers as well, calling councils on aging. Here is a recap of those numbers: Williamstown: 413-458-8250; Adams: 413-743-8333; North Adams: 413-662-3125; Sheffield: 413-229-7037; Pittsfield: 413-499-9346; Great Barrington: 413-528-1881; Lee: 413-243-5545; Dalton: 413-684-2000; Lenox: 413-637-4787; Cheshire: 413-743-9719.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 5 to 1,854 (up 1 to 99); Hampshire, up 38 to 6,362 (241); Hampden, up 199 to 38,960 (up 6 to 1,244).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 18 COVID-19 patients, down 4 from Monday. The census was 25 a week ago and 53 a month ago (Jan. 8). Statewide, 1,401 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 324 are in ICU and 191 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 106,740,881 with 2,334,374 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 27,160,308 cases and 466,991 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Tuesday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,836. That is down from the recent high of 6,239 on Jan. 8.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 2.96. That is down from the recent high of 8.7 on Jan. 1.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 1,495. That is down from the recent high of 2,336 on Jan. 9.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 45.4. That is down from the recent high of 73.9 on Jan. 11.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are now open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
