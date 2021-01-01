LEE HEALTHCARE: A Lee nursing home has had a total of 10 COVID-19 deaths as of Thursday, the state Department of Public Health said. Lee Healthcare, operated by Next Step Healthcare, has had over 30 cases to date, although Next Step has not provided The Eagle an exact number of cases or the number of active cases.
Next Step last updated the COVID-19 dashboard on its website Wednesday, when it reported two new cases at Lee Healthcare, in addition to 12 new cases Monday.
MOUNT WASHINGTON VIRUS FREE IN 2020: Just two of Massachusetts’ 351 municipalities finished 2020 without a confirmed case of COVID-19. Mount Washington, in Berkshire County, and Hawley, in Franklin County, have not had a case reported by the DPH.
With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
COMMUNITY DATA: Here are this week’s figures from the DPH on confirmed coronavirus cases by city and town. In alphabetical order, this lists results for communities with five or more cases. After community name, the figures list total number of cases, number of new cases in the past 14 days, total number of tests, number of tests in the past 14 days and number of positive tests in the past 14 days:
Adams: Total cases: 126; cases last 14 days: 24; tests last 14 days: 710; number positives: 25
Becket: Total cases: 32; cases last 14 days: 7; tests last 14 days: 172; number positives: 8
Cheshire: Total cases: 43; cases last 14 days: 14; tests last 14 days: 315; number positives: 15
Clarksburg: Total cases: 23; cases last 14 days: fewer than five; tests last 14 days: 101; number positives: 4
Dalton: Total cases: 107; cases last 14 days: 15; tests last 14 days: 1,093; number positives: 16
Egremont: Total cases: 9; cases last 14 days: 0; tests last 14 days: 89; number positives: 0
Great Barrington: Total cases: 164; cases last 14 days: 20; tests last 14 days: 1,128; number positives: 21
Hancock: Total cases: 12; cases last 14 days: fewer than five; tests last 14 days: 18; number positives: 3
Hinsdale: Total cases: 21; cases last 14 days: 8; tests last 14 days: 221; number positives: 8
Lanesborough: Total cases: 59; cases last 14 days: 13; tests last 14 days: 296; number positives: 13
Lee: Total cases: 147; cases last 14 days: 52; tests last 14 days: 852; number positives: 76
Lenox: Total cases: 133; cases last 14 days: 9; tests last 14 days: 722; number positives: 10
Monterey: Total cases: 13; cases last 14 days: fewer than five; tests last 14 days: 78; number positives: 1
New Marlborough: Total cases: 16; cases last 14 days: fewer than five; tests last 14 days: 63; number positives: 1
North Adams: Total cases: 199; cases last 14 days: 42; tests last 14 days: 1,400; number positives: 48
Otis: Total cases: 22; cases last 14 days: 7; tests last 14 days: 121; number positives: 9
Pittsfield: Total cases: 1390; cases last 14 days: 182; tests last 14 days: 6,261; number positives: 202
Richmond: Total cases: 21; cases last 14 days: fewer than five; tests last 14 days: 133; number positives: 2
Sandisfield: Total cases: 17; cases last 14 days: fewer than five; tests last 14 days: 109; number positives: 5
Savoy: Total cases: 7; cases last 14 days: fewer than five; tests last 14 days: 54; number positives: 1
Sheffield: Total cases: 49; cases last 14 days: 7; tests last 14 days: 435; number positives: 7
Stockbridge: Total cases: 27; cases last 14 days: fewer than five; tests last 14 days: 299; number positives: 1
Tyringham: Total cases: 6; cases last 14 days: fewer than five; tests last 14 days: 35; number positives: 4
West Stockbridge: Total cases: 22; cases last 14 days: fewer than five; tests last 14 days: 148; number positives: 5
Williamstown: Total cases: 161; cases last 14 days: 25; tests last 14 days: 1,741; number positives: 35
Windsor: Total cases: 7; cases last 14 days: 0; tests last 14 days: 55; number positives: 0
Alford, Florida, Mount Washington, New Ashford, Peru and Washington have had fewer than five cases in total.
The state uses color labels to designate the level of outbreak in a municipality. In ascending order of severity, the labels are “grey,” “green,” “yellow” and “red.” Lee was rated “red;”; Adams, Great Barrington, North Adams, Pittsfield and Williamstown were “yellow”; Cheshire, Dalton and Lanesborough were deemed “green.” All other towns were “grey.”
BY THE NUMBERS: The state DPH did not report updated coronavirus data on Friday, New Year’s Day, so the latest available information is from Thursday. On Thursday, Berkshire County saw two additional COVID-19 deaths, for a new total of 138 deaths, with the confirmed case count up 62 to 2,907, according to the DPH.
The DPH said 81 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts on Thursday, the last day of 2020, pushing the statewide total to 12,157. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 is 12,423. Confirmed cases rose 6,887 to 359,445. According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, at least 261,672 people in Massachusetts have recovered from COVID-19.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 80,359 statewide as of Thursday; 1,030 active cases, 452 households in quarantine in Pittsfield as of Thursday.
LAST TWO WEEKS AT A GLANCE: In its weekly report Thursday, the state Department of Public Health provided this COVID-19 data for Berkshire County.
Total number of cases: 2,854 (as of Wednesday)
Case in last 14 days: 450
Relative change: Higher
Total tests: 180,702
Tests last 14 days: 16,754
Number positive results last 14 days: 516
Percent positive: 3.08 percent
Change in percentage of positive cases: Higher
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties Thursday: Franklin, up 22 to 1,278 (up 1 to 92); Hampshire, up 90 to 3,832 (up 5 to 198); Hampden, up 502 to 26,282 (up 2 to 1,046).
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Thursday, 30,756 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities. In all, 416 facilities have had at least one confirmed case and have seen 7,371 deaths linked to COVID-19.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center last updated its coronavirus site Thursday. That day, it reported caring for 49 COVID-19 patients. Meantime, BMC reported having tested 45,800 people during the pandemic, with 2,271 positive results since the pandemic began. There were 366 pending test results.
Statewide, 2,271 people (coincidentally, the same number of positive cases in BMC testing to date) are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 417 are in ICU and 240 are on ventilators.
To date, 10,944,699 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to Johns Hopkins.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 83,832,334, with 1,824,590 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins. The U.S. has seen 20,085,408 cases and 347,202 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Each provides a number and then a percentage change from the “lowest observed value.” Thursday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 3,000, up 1,814 percent
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 8.6, up 1,015 percent
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 2,192, up 1,311 percent
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 60, up 464 percent
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are now open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. (It will not operate Dec. 24, Dec. 25 or Dec. 31.)
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.