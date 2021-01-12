MORE VACCINES ON WAY: In a shift, the federal government is freeing up vaccines for distribution to states, rather than holding them in reserve. U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Tuesday that the U.S. now feels comfortable that supplies of additional vaccines will become available in time for the required boosters.
The feds also said Tuesday that states should consider people aged 65 and over eligible in the next round of vaccinations, simplifying what had been a hierarchy of eligibility. The state is scheduled to post an update Wednesday on the distribution of vaccines by county.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw two new COVID-19 deaths, for a new total of 166 deaths, with the confirmed case count up 67 to 3,681, the state Department of Public Health said.
The DPH said 67 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 12,996. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 is 13,273. Confirmed cases rose 4,906 to 422,474. According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, at least 293,522 people in Massachusetts have recovered from COVID-19.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 90,975 statewide; 569 in Pittsfield; 380 Pittsfield households are in quarantine.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 18 to 1,490 (up 1 to 94); Hampshire, up 65 to 4,665 (211); Hampden, up 476 to 31,035 (up 3 to 1,108).
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Tuesday, 32,299 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities, up 231 from Monday. In all, 418 facilities have had at least one confirmed case (one more than Monday) and have seen 7,643 deaths linked to COVID-19, a one-day increase of 29.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 45 COVID-19 patients, down nine since Monday. Meantime, BMC reported having tested 49,380 people, with 2,848 positive results since the pandemic began. There were 697 pending test results. The positivity rate for BMC tests in the last seven days was 7.2 percent, close to the state average of 7.45 percent.
Statewide, 2,219 people are hospitalized, with an average age of 73. Of those hospitalized, 451 are in ICU and 271 are on ventilators.
To date, 11,774,727 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to Johns Hopkins.
WITH PATS OUT, VACCINES TAKE THE FIELD: It’s been a rare thing in January: An unscheduled Gillette Stadium. With the New England Patriots out of the NFL playoffs, the field will be used next week as a vaccination center for first responders, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday. About 300 first responders will be vaccinated against COVID-19 each day at Gillette. Once the vaccines are more available to the general public, the stadium will be set up to provide as many as 5,000 shots daily.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 91,383,544, with 1,956,752 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen 22,784,091 cases and 379,551 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Tuesday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 4,339.4
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 7.45
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 2,310.9
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 54.9
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are now open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
