BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw six new COVID-19 deaths, for a new total of 172 deaths since the pandemic began, with the confirmed case count up 52 to 3,733, the state Department of Public Health said.
With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
The DPH said 86 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 13,082. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 is 13,359. Confirmed cases rose 5,278 to 427,752. According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, at least 293,522 people in Massachusetts have recovered from COVID-19.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 90,467 statewide; 601 in Pittsfield; 398 Pittsfield households are in quarantine.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 20 to 1,510 (94); Hampshire, up 84 to 4,749 (up 1 to 212); Hampden, up 358 to 31,393 (up 6 to 1,114).
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Wednesday, 32,370 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities. In all, 418 facilities have had at least one confirmed case and have seen 7,666 deaths linked to COVID-19.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 44 COVID-19 patients, down one from Tuesday. Meantime, BMC reported having tested 49,726 people, with 2,891 positive results since the pandemic began. There were 753 pending test results.
Statewide, 2,200 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 461 are in ICU and 286 are on ventilators.
To date, 11,844,709 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to Johns Hopkins.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 92,162,781, with 1,975,707 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen 23,029,450 cases and 383,939 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Wednesday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 4,009.4
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 7.11
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 2,282.4
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 66.9
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are now open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
