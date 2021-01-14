BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw six new COVID-19 deaths, for a new total of 178 people lost. Thursday was the second day in a row that brought reports of six deaths — the most in any of the four western counties, including Hampden County, which has nearly four times the population of Berkshire County and saw four deaths. The confirmed case count for the Berkshires rose Thursday by 74 to 3,807, the state Department of Public Health said.
With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
VACCINE STALL: According to figures released Thursday by the state, no additional COVID-19 vaccines — zero — were provided to Berkshire County over the past seven days.
– Number of doses shipped to date to Berkshire County: 7,650 (the same as reported Jan. 7)
– Doses shipped as percentage of county’s population: 6 percent (same as Jan. 7)
– Total Pfizer vaccine doses received in state: 142,350, up 1,950
– Total Moderna vaccine doses received in state: 205,100, up 16,500
COMING SATURDAY: A special report in The Berkshire Eagle will answer reader questions about the vaccine: when it will be available to the general public, how to arrange to receive it, and more.
WIDER PICTURE: The DPH said 74 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 13,156. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 is 13,433. Confirmed cases rose 5,545 to 433,297. According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, at least 293,522 people in Massachusetts have recovered from COVID-19.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 91,396 statewide; 635 in Pittsfield (up 34 since Wednesday); 403 Pittsfield households are in quarantine (up five).
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 16 to 1,526 (94); Hampshire, up 76 to 4,825 (213); Hampden, up 405 to 31,798 (up 4 to 1,118).
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Thursday, 32,461 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities, up 91 in a day. In all, 418 facilities have had at least one confirmed case and have seen 7,694 deaths linked to COVID-19, up 28 since Wednesday.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 40 COVID-19 patients, four fewer than Wednesday. Meantime, BMC reported having tested 50,025 people, with 2,947 positive results since the pandemic began. There were 641 pending test results.
Statewide, 2.226 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 454 are in ICU and 294 are on ventilators.
To date, 11,944,985 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to Johns Hopkins.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 92,850,683, with 1,988,290 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen 23,253,252 cases and 387,910 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Thursday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 3,786.9
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 6.67
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 2,259.3
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 67.6
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are now open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
To contribute news to The Checkup, please email lparnass@berkshireeagle.com or call 413-588-8341.