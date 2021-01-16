BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw three new COVID-19 deaths as of Saturday, for a new total of 183 deaths, with the confirmed case count up 78 to 3,937, the state Department of Public Health said.
With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
The DPH said 74 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 13,305. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 is 13,509. Confirmed cases rose 5,657 to 444,028. According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, at least 324,203 people in Massachusetts have recovered from COVID-19.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 98,317 statewide.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 30 to 1,580 (94); Hampshire, up 65 to 4,952 (up 5 to 219); Hampden, up up 416 to 32,627 (up 3 to 1,127).
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Saturday, 32,661 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities, up 93 since Friday. In all, 418 facilities have had at least one confirmed case and have seen 7,747 deaths linked to COVID-19, 23 more in a day.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center does not update its COVID-19 patient census on the weekend.
Statewide, 2,197 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 433 are in ICU and 294 are on ventilators.
To date, 12,147,366 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to Johns Hopkins.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 94,295,595, with 2,018,174 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen 23,707,002 cases and 395,379 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Saturday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 3,570.4
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 6.15
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 2,221.9
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 56.3
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are now open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
To contribute news to The Checkup, please email lparnass@berkshireeagle.com or call 413-588-8341.