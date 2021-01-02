BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw 75 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and Friday but no new deaths, leaving the pandemic death toll at 138, with the confirmed case count for the county now at 2,982, the state Department of Public Health said.
With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
The DPH said 79 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts over the two-day period, pushing the statewide total to 12,236. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 is 12,502. Confirmed cases rose 8,542 to 367,987. According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, at least 261,672 people in Massachusetts have recovered from COVID-19.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 79,092 statewide.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties over the two-day period: Franklin, up 32 to 1,310 (92); Hampshire, up 108 to 3,940 (up 3 to 201); Hampden, up 604 to 26,886 (up 9 to 1,055).
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Saturday, 30,933 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities. In all, 416 facilities have had at least one confirmed case and have seen 7,401 deaths linked to COVID-19.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 49 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday; the hospital has not updated its statistics since then. Statewide, 2,280 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 412 are in ICU and 246 are on ventilators.
To date, 11,046,093 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to the DPH.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 84,435,558, with 1,833,341 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen 20,346,291 cases and 349,521 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Each provides a number and then a percentage change from the “lowest observed value.” Saturday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 3,773, up 2,308 percent
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 8.7, up 1,025 percent
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 2,254, up 1,352 percent
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 52, up 395 percent
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are now open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. (It will not operate Dec. 24, Dec. 25 or Dec. 31.)
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
To contribute news to The Checkup, please email lparnass@berkshireeagle.com or call 413-588-8341.