BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw two new COVID-19 deaths as of Thursday, for a new total of 192 deaths, with the confirmed case count up 38 to 4,161, the state Department of Public Health said.
The DPH said 75 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 13,622. Confirmed cases rose 4,821 to 462,910. According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, at least 324,203 people in Massachusetts have recovered from COVID-19.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 88,929 statewide; 836 in Pittsfield (up 17 from Wednesday); 473 Pittsfield households are in quarantine, up 10.
COVID-19 INFOLINE: The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to regular updates about access to the novel coronavirus vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575.
ANOTHER VIRUS VARIANT FOUND: Another case of the more infectious coronavirus mutation found in the United Kingdom has been confirmed in Massachusetts. State health officials say the second case was identified Tuesday and involves a man in his 20s from Worcester County. The first case was confirmed over the weekend.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 14 to 1,651 (up 1 to 96); Hampshire, up 36 to 5,175 (222); Hampden, up 346 to 34,256 (up 8 to 1,152).
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Thursday, 33,220 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities, up 97 since Wednesday. In all, 419 facilities have had at least one confirmed case and have seen 7,838 deaths linked to COVID-19, 21 more in a day.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 30 COVID-19 patients, up from 28 on Wednesday. Meantime, BMC reported having tested 51,775 people, with 3,230 positive results since the pandemic began. There were 505 pending test results. The positivity rate in the last seven days was 6.3, one-tenth of a percent over the average since March 1.
Statewide, 2,152 people are hospitalized, with an average age of 71. Of those hospitalized, 430 are in ICU and 287 are on ventilators.
To date, 12,648,438 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to the DPH, including 111,726 results received Thursday.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 97,308,604, with 2,085,095 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen 24,570,340 cases and 408,877 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Thursday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 3,650.1
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 5.65
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 2,202.8
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 59.9
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are now open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
TESTING AT UMASS AMHERST: The Mullins Center at the University of Massachusetts Amherst is now providing free COVID-19 testing for people without symptoms of the disease. For information, and to make an appointment (which is required), visit the UMass homepage at umass.edu click on the “communitycovidtest” link in the yellow box.
