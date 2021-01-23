BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw one new COVID-19 death as of Saturday, for a new total of 194 deaths, with the confirmed case count up 47 to 4,270, the state Department of Public Health said.
With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
The DPH said 75 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 13,777. Confirmed cases rose 4,330 to 472,175.
BANECARE CORRECTS CASE FIGURES: The company that owns the Craneville Place nursing home in Dalton has corrected its case figures for this past Wednesday. As of that day, 14 residents had active COVID-19 cases and the total of staff infected to date was 13.
As the company's facility in Pittsfield, Springside Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center, the latest figures show 39 active infections among residents and 25 among staff. Cumulative cases for residents is now 88, with 41 to date for staff, for a total of 129.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE COVID-19 CASES: 92,193 statewide.
COVID-19 INFOLINE: The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to regular updates about access to the novel coronavirus vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 19 to 1,685 (96); Hampshire, up 57 to 5,312 (up 2 to 226); Hampden, up 428 to 34,965 (up 6 to 1,169).
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Saturday, 33,380 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities, up 61 since Friday. In all, 420 facilities have had at least one confirmed case and have seen 7,886 deaths linked to COVID-19, 29 more in a day.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Statewide, 2,055 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 418 are in ICU and 291 are on ventilators.
To date, 12,866,597 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to the DPH, with 112,391 additional tests reported Saturday.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 98,572,942, with 2,116,294 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen 24,962,813 cases and 416,907 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Saturday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 2,949.1
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 5.17
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 2,161.9
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 51.9
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are now open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
TESTING AT UMASS AMHERST: The Mullins Center at the University of Massachusetts Amherst is now providing free COVID-19 testing for people without symptoms of the disease. For information, and to make an appointment (which is required), visit the UMass homepage at umass.edu click on the “communitycovidtest” link in the yellow box.
