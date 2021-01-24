BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw one new COVID-19 death as of Sunday, for a new total of 195 deaths, with the confirmed case count up 29 to 4,299, the state Department of Public Health said.
With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
The DPH said 67 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 13,844. Confirmed cases rose 3,750 to 475,925. According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, at least 354,388 people in Massachusetts have recovered from COVID-19.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 91,507 statewide.
COVID-19 INFOLINE: The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to regular updates about access to the novel coronavirus vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 8 to 1,693 (96); Hampshire, up 37 to 5,349 (up 2 to 228); Hampden, up 205 to 35,170 (up 6 to 1,175).
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Sunday, 33,430 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities, up 50 since Saturday. In all, 420 facilities have had at least one confirmed case and have seen 7,907 deaths linked to COVID-19, 21 more in a day.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Statewide, 1,949 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 409 are in ICU and 286 are on ventilators.
To date, 12,967,924 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to the DPH, with 101,327 results reported Sunday.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 99,056,336, with 2,125,917 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen 25,098,380 cases and 418,982 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Sunday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 3,105.7
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 4.85
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 2,130.5
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 61
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are now open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
TESTING AT UMASS AMHERST: The Mullins Center at the University of Massachusetts Amherst is now providing free COVID-19 testing for people without symptoms of the disease. For information, and to make an appointment (which is required), visit the UMass homepage at umass.edu click on the “communitycovidtest” link in the yellow box.
