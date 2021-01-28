BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw two new COVID-19 deaths as of Thursday, for a new total of 206 deaths, with the confirmed case count up 15 to 4,409, the state Department of Public Health said.
The DPH said 43 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 14,056. Confirmed cases rose 4,222 to 488,861. According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, at least 354,388 people in Massachusetts have recovered from COVID-19.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 78,171 statewide; 921 in Pittsfield (up 9 from Wednesday); 427 Pittsfield households are in quarantine.
COVID-19 INFOLINE: The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to regular updates about access to the novel coronavirus vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575.
VACCINE COUNT: According to figures released Thursday by the state, 3,950 additional vaccines were provided to Berkshire County over the past seven days.
Number of doses shipped to date to Berkshire County: 15,475
Doses shipped as percentage of county’s population: 12.1 percent
Total Pfizer vaccine doses received in state: 245,700, 38,025 in last seven days
Total Moderna vaccine doses received in state: 482,700, 69,500 in last seven days
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 23 to 1,742 (96); Hampshire, up 61 to 5,496 (231); Hampden, up 460 to 36,386 (up 3 to 1,189).
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Thursday, 33,733 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities, up 65 since Wednesday. In all, 421 facilities have had at least one confirmed case (one more in a day) and have seen 7,993 deaths linked to COVID-19, up 18.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 25 COVID-19 patients, three fewer than Wednesday. Meantime, BMC reported having tested 53,341 people, with 3,432 positive results since the pandemic began. There were 517 pending test results.
Statewide, 1,878 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 442 are in ICU and 255 are on ventilators.
To date, 13,309,441 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to the DPH.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 101,283,542, with 2,185,550 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen 25,721,273 cases and 432,127 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Thursday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 2,636.6
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 4.44
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 1,995.6
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 44
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are now open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
