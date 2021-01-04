BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw one new COVID-19 death as of Monday, for a new total of 145 deaths, with the confirmed case count up 62 to 3,082, the state Department of Public Health said.
With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
The city of Pittsfield reported 1,113 active COVID-19 cases, with 452 households in quarantine.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that in the last seven days, 489 people in Massachusetts have died of the disease.
STATE DATA DELAYED: The DPH began publishing an interactive portal of COVID-19 data, but as of 6:30 p.m. Monday, that site was having technical problems.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 9 to 1,327 to (92); Hampshire, up 55 to 4,043 (203); Hampden, up 345 to 27,403 (up 3 to 1,066).
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Monday, 32,110 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities, 88 more than Sunday. In all, 416 facilities have had at least one confirmed case and have seen 7,441 deaths linked to COVID-19, a one-day rise of 13.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center on Monday reported caring for 49 COVID-19 patients. Meantime, BMC reported having tested 46,625 people since the pandemic began, with 2,441 positive results in that time. There were 266 pending test results.
The positivity rate was 9.1 percent at BMC in the last seven days. For all tests since March 1, the rate is 5.2 percent.
To date, 11,090,924 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to Johns Hopkins.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 85,555,275, with 1,849,904 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen 20,780,638 cases and 353,050 deaths.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are now open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. (It will not operate Dec. 24, Dec. 25 or Dec. 31.)
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
