BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw five new COVID-19 death Tuesday, for a new total of 150 deaths, with the confirmed case count up 92 to 3,174, the state Department of Public Health said.
With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
VACCINE UPDATE: Starting today, a new section of The Checkup will include the latest state and local information on the COVID-19 vaccination program. The following data was current as of Dec. 29. New figures are reported Thursdays.
NUMBER OF DOSES SHIPPED TO BERKSHIRE COUNTY: 7,050
DOSES SHIPPED AS PERCENTAGE OF COUNTY POPULATION: 5.5
TOTAL PFIZER VACCINE DOSES RECEIVED IN STATE: 138,450
TOTAL MODERNA VACCINE DOSES RECEIVED IN STATE: 146,600
The DPH said 63 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 12,464. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 is 12,671. Confirmed cases rose 4,178 to 379,633. According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, at least 261,672 people in Massachusetts have recovered from COVID-19.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 79,406 statewide; 1,144 active cases in Pittsfield; 517 Pittsfield households are in quarantine.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 11 to 1,338 (92); Hampshire, up 11 to 4,111 (up 1 to 204); Hampden, up 441 to 27,844 (up 2 to 1,068).
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Tuesday, 31,433 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities, a one-day increase of 328. In all, 416 facilities have had at least one confirmed case and have seen 7,469 deaths linked to COVID-19, 28 more than Monday.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 47 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday. Meantime, BMC reported having tested 49,983 people, with 2,453 positive results since the pandemic began. There were 705 pending test results.
Statewide, 2,428 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 425 are in ICU and 264 are on ventilators.
To date, 11,146,494 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to Johns Hopkins.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 86,230,870, with 1,865,267 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen more than 21,007,694 cases and 356,540 deaths.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are now open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
To contribute news to The Checkup, please email lparnass@berkshireeagle.com or call 413-588-8341.