BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw five new COVID-19 deaths as of Wednesday, for a new total of 155 deaths, with the confirmed case count up 86 to 3,260, the state Department of Public Health said. The past four days have all brought news of fatalities in the county, including five both Tuesday and Wednesday.
With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
The DPH said 99 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 12,563. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 is 12,836. Confirmed cases rose 6,419 to 386,052. According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, at least 261,672 people in Massachusetts have recovered from COVID-19.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 79,967 statewide; 1,203 active cases in Pittsfield; 414 Pittsfield households are in quarantine.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 18 to 1,356 (92); Hampshire, up 87 to 4,198 (up 1 to 205); Hampden, up 365 to 28,209 (up 10 to 1,078).
VACCINE UPDATE: The following data on the state’s vaccine distributions is current as of Dec. 29. New figures are reported Thursdays.
Number of doses shipped to Berkshire County: 7,050
Doses shipped as percentage of county’s population: 5.5
Total Pfizer vaccine doses received in state: 138,450
Total Moderna vaccine doses received in state: 146,600
LOOKING AHEAD ON VACCINATIONS: Here, at a glance, are key points in the planned rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to the public in Massachusetts.
Happening now in Phase 1: Through February, the focus is on health care workers of many kinds, including those doing direct care, school nurses, pharmacists and others. They already know they’re eligible and many have received initial or both doses, as a rule. Also, people in longterm care facilities, emergency medical services, public safety crews, residents of congregate care settings, including shelters and jails, physical therapists, and a variety of other jobs in health care.
Coming in Phase 2: From February into March, vaccinations will be extended to (in this priority), people with two or more “co-morbid conditions,” those 75 years and older, workers in early education and education, transit, grocery, utility, food and agriculture, restaurant and cafe workers, including, as the state DPH puts it, “employees across the food, beverages, agriculture, consumer goods, retail, and foodservice sectors.”
This phase will also offer vaccines to meatpackers, sanitation, public works and public health workers, vaccine development staff, food pantry workers, ride share services workers, pharmacy delivery drivers, convenience store workers and a variety of transit workers.
It then will expand to those who are 65 and older and people with one “co-morbid” condition.
When Phase 3 arrives, likely by April: The vaccine will be made available to the general public.
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Wednesday, 31,566 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities, up 133 in a day. In all, 417 facilities have had at least one confirmed case (one more than Tuesday) and have seen 7,501 deaths linked to COVID-19, up 32.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 54 COVID-19 patients, up 7 from Tuesday. Fairview Hospital had one such patient. Meantime, BMC reported having tested 47,391 people, with 2,519 positive results since the pandemic began. There were 845 pending test results.
Statewide, 2,416 people are hospitalized; the average age of those hospitalized is 73. Of those hospitalized, 442 are in ICU and 281 are on ventilators.
To date, 11,206,212 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to Johns Hopkins.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 86,948,012, with 1,877,852 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen 21,225,179 cases and 359,977 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Each provides a number and then a percentage change from the “lowest observed value.” Wednesday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 3,169
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 8.25 percent
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 2,325
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 51.4
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are now open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
To contribute news to The Checkup, please email lparnass@berkshireeagle.com or call 413-588-8341.