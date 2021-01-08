BERKSHIRE TOWNS IN RED ZONE: The following Berkshire communities are now listed as "red" in the state's COVID-19 chart, the category signaling a concerning presence of the virus, as adjusted for community size. After community name, the figures reflect the number of new cases in the last 14 days out of a stated number of tests:
Adams (29 cases of 739 tests); Cheshire 34 of 340; Great Barrington (30 of 1,325); Lee (74 of 745).
The following communities were ranked yellow, one category below red: Lanesborough (18 cases of 317 tests); Lenox (21 of 901); North Adams (62 or 1,344); Pittsfield (290 of 6,238); Williamstown (26 of 1,413). Note: Pittsfield's own website listed the city in the red category on Friday. City officials have immediate access to case data.
LAST TWO WEEKS AT A GLANCE: In its weekly report, the state Department of Public Health provided this COVID-19 data for Berkshire County:
Total number of cases: 3,260 (that had risen to 3,414 by Friday)
Case in last 14 days: 606
Relative change: Higher
Total tests: 189,999
Tests last 14 days: 16,489
Number positive results last 14 days: 689
Percent positive: 4.18 percent
Change in percentage of positive cases: Higher
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw one new COVID-19 death as of Friday, for a new total of 158 deaths, with the confirmed case count up 76 to 3,414, the state Department of Public Health said.
The DPH said 74 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 12,708. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 is 12,985. Confirmed cases rose 7,635 to 400,823. According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, at least 293,522 people in Massachusetts have recovered from COVID-19.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 87,348 statewide; 456 active cases in Pittsfield; 310 Pittsfield households are in quarantine.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 36 to 1,418 (93); Hampshire, up 101 to 4,393 (up 1 to 207); Hampden, up 538 to 29,368 (up 3 to 1,088).
DISTRICTS SHIFT TO REMOTE STATUS: Two Berkshire school districts announced Friday they would move to fully remote learning beginning Monday. Hoosac Valley Regional School District notified parents that it would suspend hybrid learning for two weeks beginning Monday. And Berkshire Hills Regional School District, which has had some students in hybrid and some in remote learning modes, announced all remaining hybrid students would shift to remote.
Both Adams and Cheshire saw a recent increase in COVID-19 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health weekly COVID-19 public health report, which was released Thursday.
Remote teaching and learning will remain in place for two weeks, and the district plans to return to a hybrid model Jan. 25, according to a release.
"In a deeper discussion with officials in the Department of Health today, it has been decided that in the best interest of everyone we should move to remote learning," the release said. "We will continue to closely monitor the data over the next couple of weeks and encourage you to have your families contact the school nurses with any information about illness or testing. As you know, our primary goal is always to keep our students and community staff safe."
And in his message to Berkshire Hills families, Superintendent Peter Dillon cited "new cases of COVID-19 and a very high infection rate," for the change, which will affect the remaining 10 to 15 percent of our students. He said the change will be effective for at least the next week.
MOUNT GREYLOCK REMAINS REMOTE: The Mount Greylock Regional School District is still in remote learning mode and will be for at least three weeks, until after the holiday pandemic surge has subsided, according to Superintendent Jason “Jake” McCandless.
The district has been in remote learning since early December. “Per our agreement from this summer, will remain so until Berkshire County’s two-week test positivity rate goes below 3 percent,” he said.
He added that, in addition to breaching the 3 percent benchmark, there would have to be three consecutive weeks of being designated gray or green by the Commonwealth’s Weekly Covid-19 Report, after three weeks of one or both member towns being designated as yellow or red. Williamstown has been designated as yellow for the past three reports. That means the district will need three weeks of gray or green designations before it can return to a hybrid teaching model.
VACCINE UPDATE: The following data on the state’s vaccine distributions is current as of Jan 5. New figures are reported Thursdays by the DPH.
Number of doses shipped to Berkshire County: 7,650
Doses shipped as percentage of county’s population: 6 percent
Total Pfizer vaccine doses received in state: 140,400 (1,950 in last seven days)
Total Moderna vaccine doses received in state: 187,600 (41,000 in last seven days)
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Friday, 31,815 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities, an increase of 132 since Thursday. In all, 417 facilities have had at least one confirmed case and have seen 7,542 deaths linked to COVID-19, up 19.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 53 COVID-19 patients, down from 61 the day before. There is one COVID-19 patient at Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington. Meantime, BMC reported having tested 48,087 different people, with 2,646 positive results, since the pandemic began. There were 617 pending test results.
Statewide, 2,311 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 440 are in ICU and 280 are on ventilators.
To date, 11,417,197 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to Johns Hopkins.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 88,687,883, with 1,909,376 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen 21,808,008 cases and 368,013 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Friday's figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 3,863
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 7.49
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 2,346.8
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 63.4
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are now open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
