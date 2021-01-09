BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw five new COVID-19 deaths as of Saturday, for a new total of 163 deaths, with the confirmed case count up 86 to 3,500, the state Department of Public Health said.
With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
The DPH said 90 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 12,798. Confirmed cases rose 7,110 to 407,933.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 88,845 statewide.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 20 to 1,438 (93); Hampshire, up 96 to 4,489 (up 1 to 208); Hampden, up up 508 to 29,876 (up 5 to 1,093).
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Saturday, 31,924 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities, up 109 since Friday. In all, 417 facilities have had at least one confirmed case and have seen 7,568 deaths linked to COVID-19, up 26.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center does not update its COVID-19 patient census stats on the weekend. Statewide, 2,291 people are hospitalized, with an average age of 73. Of those hospitalized, 445 are in ICU and 280 are on ventilators.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Saturday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 4,672
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 7.35
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 2,342
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 55.4
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are now open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
