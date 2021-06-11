COVID-19 THIS WEEK IN BERKSHIRE COUNTY: Of the 32 cities and towns in Berkshire County, only four saw new COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks (as of Thursday). Lee, Lenox and Stockbridge saw fewer than five cases each and Pittsfield listed nine.
Gov. Charlie Baker plans to lift the state of emergency next Tuesday at 12:01 a.m.
Meantime, vaccinations are reaching more people. For the county as a whole, 55 percent of residents are fully vaccinated; if you only count those eligible for the vaccines, people 12 and older, it’s 61 percent.
Seventy-three percent of those 12 and older have had at least one dose, the state Department of Public Health says.
Statewide, 3,892,971 residents are fully vaccinated, with 141,257 joining that status in the seven days prior to Thursday. That’s still below the Baker administration's goal of getting 4.1 million people fully vaccinated. At the recent pace of 20,000 to 30,000 new fully vaccinated residents each day, Massachusetts might not hit that target until after the state of emergency is lifted.
State Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said Thursday that she expects that by next week, 4 million people in Massachusetts will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
VACCINE EQUITY? Doses are not reaching residents of Berkshire County equally when counted by race and ethnicity, state figures show.
Here are the percentages of those who have received at least one dose, by those measures: Asian, 72 percent; Black, 45 percent; Hispanic, 53 percent; white, 63 percent.
As of Thursday, 152,740 doses had been shipped to the county, or 121 percent of the population.
LAST TWO WEEKS AT A GLANCE: In its weekly report Thursday, the DPH provided this COVID-19 data for Berkshire County:
Total number of cases: 6,531
Cases in last 14 days: 16
14-day incidence rate: 0.9 percent
Total deaths: 287
Total tests: 404,883
Tests in last 14 days: 8,953, 19 of them positive
Test positivity rate in last 14 days: 0.21
KEY STATS: In the past week, Berkshire County saw one new COVID-19 death, which was listed June 4. The confirmed case count rose by 8 over the seven days ending Friday, to 6,535.
STATE PICTURE: The DPH reported 8 new deaths Friday in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 17,574. Confirmed cases rose 121 to 662,665. The DPH’s estimate of the active case count dropped below 3,000 for the first time, to 2,967.
TRAIN TACTIC: The group CIC Health will turn an MBTA commuter rail train into the “Vax Express” and deliver vaccines without appointment during stops next week in Boston, Worcester, Lowell, Lawrence and Fitchburg. The goal: reach people in communities with low vaccination rates.
VOTING SHIFTS TO STAY: The House approved a mid-year spending bill amendment permanently enshrining mail-in voting and an expansion of early voting, both of which played major roles during the pandemic.
SCHOOL CASE TALLIES: The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reported 103 new cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts schools from June 3-9, down from the previous week's tally of 130 and down from the count of 250 the week before that. Most of the new cases were in Boston, with five each in Longmeadow and Springfield.
TRAVEL ADVISORY: The DPH has updated its advice on travel to match what the feds are saying. "If you are fully vaccinated, you can resume pre-pandemic activities including travel within the United States," a DPH webpage now reads.
COMMUNITY DATA: Here are this week’s figures from the DPH on confirmed coronavirus cases by city and town. In alphabetical order, this lists all Berkshire County communities. The first number is the total number of cases during the pandemic. The second is the number of new cases in the last 14 days.
Adams: 351, 0
Alford: Fewer than 5, 0
Becket: 69, 0
Cheshire: 129, 0
Clarksburg: 44, 0
Dalton: 300, 0
Egremont: 16, 0
Florida: 18, 0
Great Barrington: 458, 0
Hancock: 17, 0
Hinsdale: 72, 0
Lanesborough: 114, 0
Lee: 336, fewer than 5
Lenox: 241, fewer than 5
Monterey: 20, 0
Mount Washington: 7, 0
New Ashford: Fewer than 5, 0
New Marlborough: 23, 0
North Adams: 578, 0
Otis: 65, 0
Peru: 11, 0
Pittsfield: 2,998, 9
Richmond: 42, 0
Sandisfield: 39, 0
Savoy: 16, 0
Sheffield: 111, 0
Stockbridge: 70, fewer than 5
Tyringham: 8, 0
Washington: 9, 0
West Stockbridge: 41, 0
Williamstown: 297, 0
Windsor: 25, 0
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals to date in neighboring counties, and how much they’ve increased in the past week: Franklin, 2,577, up 1; Hampshire, 9,154, up 12; Hampden, 52,351, up 77. As for COVID-19 deaths, they did not increase from June 4 to Friday in reports for Franklin or Hampshire counties, but rose by 2 in Hampden County.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 175,010,665, with 3,776,333 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 33,434,366 cases and 599,083 deaths.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for no COVID-19 patients as of Friday. Statewide, 150 were hospitalized with the disease as of Friday, down 21 from the day before, with 53 in ICU and 25 intubated.