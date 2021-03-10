SHOTS BY THE NUMBERS: Count them as 19,000 good surprises.
After being told not to expect more supplies of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until April, Massachusetts will receive 19,000 doses of the single-shot vaccine next week, officials said Wednesday.
The vaccines will be directed to community health centers deemed able to reach people who have a harder time gaining access to the shots. Gov. Charlie Baker concedes the new batch of vaccines is a relatively small amount. “We're looking forward to seeing the big numbers that J&J has committed to get delivered here in the commonwealth at some point in the not-too-distant future," he said Wednesday.
Tuesday saw nearly 60,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered in the state, the DPH said Wednesday, bringing the number of people who have gotten at least the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines to 1,504,144. As of Tuesday, 784,789 Bay State residents are deemed to be fully vaccinated.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw one new COVID-19 death as of Wednesday, for a new total of 263 deaths, with the confirmed case count up 6 to 4,921, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 261 and the case total was 4,875. A month ago, the death total was 239 and the case total was 4,675.
The DPH said 53 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 16,176. Confirmed cases rose 1,413 to 562,394.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 26,135 statewide, compared to 52,372 a month ago; 169 active cases in Pittsfield, compared to 964 a month ago; 55 Pittsfield households are in quarantine. It was 422 a month ago.
HOW ABOUT THAT ALASKA? Ben Guarino of The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the state of Alaska is now allowing anyone 16 or older to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Here’s a bit more from his latest dispatch:
The state removed eligibility requirements after about one-fourth of its residents had received at least one vaccine dose. Alaska is at the forefront of an uneven rollout across the country. Some states are giving (or soon will) vaccines to anyone 50 and older — while others have an age eligibility of 65 and up.
But expect those age requirements to loosen just as swiftly as the vaccine supply grows. Biden announced Wednesday the order of an additional 100 million doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which would arrive in the second half of 2021. White House officials said those doses will be necessary for redundancy in the vaccine stockpile, and they could possibly provide booster shots against variants, too.
With a flood of fresh vaccine will come new challenges. States will have to switch from rationing to addressing factors such as inequality and vaccine hesitancy. As part of the push to get more vaccine into more communities, expect additional doses to become available at retail pharmacies.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 11 to 2,036 (101); Hampshire, up 30 to 7,715 (up 1 to 269); Hampden, up 82 to 42,911 (up 7 to 1,379).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 4 COVID-19 patients, down from 10 a week ago and 18 a month ago; no cases were reported at Fairview Hospital. Statewide, 689 people are hospitalized, down from 1,358 a month ago. Of those hospitalized, 183 are in ICU and 121 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 117,955,459, with 2,618,131 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 29,145,188 cases and 529,009 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Wednesday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,002. That is down from 1,579 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 1.77. That is down from 2.19 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 704. That is down from 1,258 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 30. That is down from 38.9 on Feb. 15.
AT THE COLLEGES: Local colleges report the following number of cases:
- Williams College: Past week: 2 cases based on 4,285 tests.
- MCLA: As of March 5: No cases based on 354 tests.
- Bard College at Simon's Rock: As of March 1: No cases based on 485 tests.
JUST THE FAQS: The Berkshire Eagle is regularly updating answers to frequently asked questions about access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vax FAQs in the Coronavirus section on the home page at berkshireeagle.com.
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org. The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to weekly updates about access to the novel coronavirus vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
