VACCINE REPORT: Even as first dose shipments have stalled in recent weeks, Berkshire County vaccine leaders predict the county will be "overwhelmed with vaccine" by late spring.
Over the last month, the county has been receiving unpredictable and highly variable numbers of first doses, from around 6,000 last week to just 1,000 this week, limiting the number of clinic spots that coordinators can open.
"I think the state is not used to working with clinics that give out doses so quickly," said Heather Barbieri, who runs the Great Barrington vaccine site and serves as director of emergency management at Fairview Hospital. "When they gave us 6,000 doses, they thought it was gonna take two weeks to distribute, we just gave them in a week."
After initial Johnson & Johnson shipments, county vaccine coordinators do not expect to receive any more of the one-dose vaccines until late March, at which point deliveries should pick up again.
"From now until April, it's going to be hit or miss," said Leslie Drager, lead public health nurse with the Berkshire Public Health Alliance. "I think everything's going to be kind of on hold until the beginning of April, then I think we're gonna be able to get the vaccines we need."
By May, Drager said, the county should have enough vaccine to accommodate larger and more frequent clinics. Coordinators say the current slowdown is in part a result of the Commonwealth's focus on getting doses to state-run mass vaccination sites, though limited supply from the federal government has also played a major role.
Second doses for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines continue to be guaranteed by the state.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw 1 new COVID-19 death as of Thursday, for a new total of 264 deaths, with the confirmed case count up 17 to 4,938, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 262 and the case total was 4,883. A month ago, the death total was 239 and the case total was 4,689.
The DPH said 42 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 16,218. Confirmed cases rose 1,589 to 563,983.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 25,901 statewide, compared to 27,763 a week ago; 169 active cases in Pittsfield , compared to 152 a week ago; 59 Pittsfield households are in quarantine. It was 165 a week ago.
LAST TWO WEEKS AT A GLANCE: In its weekly report Thursday, the state Department of Public Health provided this COVID-19 data for Berkshire County.
- Total number of cases: 4,921
- Case in last 14 days: 110
- Relative change: Lower
- Total tests: 287,575
- Tests last 14 days: 22,354
- Number positive results last 14 days: 119
- Percent positive: 0.53 percent
- Change in percentage of positive cases: Lower
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 8 to 2,044 (101); Hampshire, up 33 to 7,748 (up 1 to 270); Hampden, up 132 to 43,043 (up 7 to 1,386).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 3 COVID-19 patients, down from 7 a week ago and 18 a month ago; no cases were reported at Fairview Hospital. Statewide, 680 people are hospitalized, down from 741 a week back. Of those hospitalized, 176 are in ICU and 122 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 118,343,420, with 2,625,396 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 29,200,016 cases and 530,423 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Thursday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,006. That is down from 1,579 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 1.72. That is down from 2.19 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 694. That is down from 1,258 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 31.7. That is down from 38.9 on Feb. 15.
AT THE COLLEGES: Local colleges report the following number of cases:
- Williams College: Past week: No cases based on 4,299 tests.
- MCLA: Week of March 5: No cases based on 354 tests.
- Bard College at Simon's Rock: Week of March 8: Two cases based on 473 tests.
JUST THE FAQS: The Berkshire Eagle is regularly updating answers to frequently asked questions about access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vax FAQs in the Coronavirus section on the home page at berkshireeagle.com.
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org. The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to weekly updates about access to the novel coronavirus vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
JOIN US: Quality local journalism, like you find in The Checkup, needs your support. When you and your family subscribe to us, that's the fuel we need to keep reporting the essential news you want. Join us. Help us build our community. We are offering a 30-day free trial to readers of The Checkup.
How can we make The Checkup better or more informative? Email us at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com.