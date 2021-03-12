REGISTRATION REDUX: The word late Friday is that the debut of the state's new vaccine pre-registration system went decently. More than 200,000 people tagged their places in line for vaccines — once supplies become available.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County again saw no new COVID-19 deaths as of Friday, leaving the total at 264, with the confirmed case count up 8 to 4,946, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 262 and the case total was 4,893. A month ago, the death total was 239 and the case total was 4,708. The DPH said 29 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 16,247. Confirmed cases rose 1,577 to 565,560.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 25,858 statewide, compared to 48,280 a month ago; 171 active cases in Pittsfield, compared to 579 a month ago; 61 Pittsfield households are in quarantine. It was 429 a month ago.
COMMUNITY DATA: Here are this week’s figures from the DPH on confirmed coronavirus cases by city and town. In alphabetical order, this lists all Berkshire County communities. The first number is the total number of cases during the pandemic. The second is the number of new cases in the last 14 days.
- Adams: 242, 8
- Alford: fewer than 5, 0
- Becket: 53, 0
- Cheshire: 95, fewer than 5
- Clarksburg: 33, 0
- Dalton: 223, 6
- Egremont: 14, fewer than 5
- Florida: 9, fewer than 5
- Great Barrington: 391, 10
- Hancock: 16, 0
- Hinsdale: 61, 7
- Lanesborough: 92, 5
- Lee: 263, 5
- Lenox: 204, 7
- Monterey: 16, 0
- Mount Washington: 6, 0
- New Ashford: fewer than 5, 0
- New Marlborough: 22, 0
- North Adams: 376, 13
- Otis: 47, 0
- Peru: 10, 0
- Pittsfield: 2,228, 38
- Richmond: 35, 0
- Sandisfield: 29, 0
- Savoy: 13, 0
- Sheffield: 85, 0
- Stockbridge: 62, fewer than 5
- Tyringham: 8, 0
- Washington: 6, 0
- West Stockbridge: 33, 0
- Williamstown: 224, fewer than 5
- Windsor: 19, 0
VACCINE COUNT: According to figures released Thursday by the state, 17 percent of residents of Berkshire County have been fully vaccinated and 26 percent have had one dose.
By numbers alone, the 65,251 doses sent so far to the county represent 52 percent of the local population; the statistics underscore the fact that many vaccines have been administered to people from other counties.
More than 850,000 state residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The State House News Service reports that President Joe Biden's call to make every adult eligible by May 1 for a shot is "absolutely doable" in the eyes of Gov. Charlie Baker. Provided, that is, that vaccines arrive as promised.
VACCINE COUNT PART 2: On Thursday alone, the state administered 63,372 doses. That makes 1,563,347 people who have received at least one dose of the two-dose vaccines as of midnight, an increase of about 30,000 people from the day before. A total of 803,231 people had received both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, an increase of just more than 25,000 people from Wednesday.
There's more. Another 50,202 people had been given the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, more than 7,000 people more than a day earlier. In all, 2,416,780 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Massachusetts.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 2 to 2,046 (101); Hampshire, up 25 to 7,773 (up 2 to 272); Hampden, up 117 to 43,160 (up 2 to 1,388).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 3 COVID-19 patients, down from 10 a week ago and 17 a month ago; no cases were reported at Fairview Hospital. Statewide, 641 people are hospitalized, compared to 1,223 a month ago. Of those hospitalized, 170 are in ICU and 116 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 118,910,684, with 2,635,546 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 29,336,578 cases and 532,312 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Friday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,017. That is down from 1,579 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 1.77. That is down from 2.19 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 682. That is down from 1,258 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 31.7. That is down from 38.9 on Feb. 15.
