The pandemic brought disposable surgical masks into common use across the U.S. For Dr. Masood R. Mohammed, an emergency medicine physician with Baystate Medical Center, they’d long been part of his professional life.
Now, to address what he sees as a little-understood environmental problem, Mohammed has launched a campaign he’s calling “Masks Off, Straps Off.”
Mohammed says a friend showed him a photo of wildlife that had become entangled in a mask.
“From the minute I saw it, I knew this was something I wanted to get behind and promote because of how ridiculously simple it is for people to adhere to,” he told The Checkup. “I’ve been spreading this message in my hospital and so far have gotten a lot of positive feedback.”
Environmental groups around the globe, including Greenpeace, are raising awareness about the problem. It’s believed that each month around the world, 129 billion face masks and 65 billion gloves are being used.
“This pandemic continues to affect all of us on a daily basis but that does not mean we have to let it affect our environment negatively,” Mohammed said. And so, he is making it his business to spread the word in Western Massachusetts. He says he is calling on people not only to remove the elastic straps from surgical masks, to prevent harm to wildlife, but to dispose of used masks with the trash, not with recyclables.
“These two tasks are an incredibly simple, zero-effort initiative that can have far reaching benefits in our local community,” he said, “and the environment as a whole.”
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw one new COVID-19 death over the weekend, for a new total of 265 deaths to date in the pandemic, with the confirmed case count up 32 on Saturday and Sunday to 4,978, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 262 and the case total was 4,901. A month ago, the death total was 242 and the case total was 4,730. The DPH said 30 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 16,311. Confirmed cases rose 1,508 to 568,616.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 26,459 statewide, compared to 27,320 a week ago.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 8 to 2,059 (101); Hampshire, up 42 to 7,835 (274); Hampden, up 104 to 43,411 (up 2 to 1,395).
NURSING HOME VISITATION: Last week, two federal agencies offered new guidance on visitation policies at nursing homes. The rules are loosening, but with some guardrails.
Here’s the skinny: Nursing homes, the groups said, "should allow responsible indoor visitation at all times and for all residents, regardless of vaccination status of the resident, or visitor, unless certain conditions apply (more on that below). "Compassionate care" visits should be permitted "at all times, regardless of a resident's vaccination status, the county’s COVID-19 positivity rate, or an outbreak,” according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Those kinds of visits involve residents in quickly failing health.
The CMS and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said restrictions on visits are still needed in cases involving people with active infections, as well as unvaccinated residents when the local county rate of test positivity is greater than 10 percent (it is 1.67 percent statewide as of Sunday) and when less than 70 percent of a facility’s residents have been fully vaccinated.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 3 COVID-19 patients as of Friday, down from 10 a week ago and 17 a month ago; no cases were reported at Fairview Hospital. The hospital does not update its stats over the weekend. Statewide, 636 people are hospitalized, down from 665 a week ago. Of those hospitalized, 169 are in ICU and 95 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 119,770,827, with 2,651,754 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 29,432,952 cases and 534,810 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Sunday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,135. That is down from 1,579 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 1.67. That is down from 2.19 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 666. That is down from 1,258 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 28.7. That is down from 38.9 on Feb. 15.
AT THE COLLEGES: Local colleges report the following number of cases:
- Williams College: Past week: One case based on 4,177 tests.
- MCLA: Past week: No cases based on 340 tests (as of March 12).
- Bard College at Simon's Rock: Two cases based on 473 tests (as of March 11).
JUST THE FAQS: The Berkshire Eagle is regularly updating answers to frequently asked questions about access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vax FAQs in the Coronavirus section on the home page at berkshireeagle.com.
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org. The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to weekly updates about access to the novel coronavirus vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
