NOT OUT OF THE WOODS: To be sure, slow but steady progress in vaccinating residents of Berkshire County against COVID-19 will, in time, bring the most serious public (and personal) health risks to ground.
But it's worth noting that cases have been rising in Pittsfield. The city has 190 active cases of the disease, compared to 162 a week ago. The slight uptick registers clearly in the graphics provided by the city.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw one new COVID-19 death as of Monday, for a new total of 266 deaths, with the confirmed case count up 20 to 4,998, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 262 and the case total was 4,907. A month ago, the death total was 242 and the case total was 4,738. The DPH said 28 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 16,339. Confirmed cases rose 1,004 to 569,620.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 26,502 statewide, compared to 27,369 a week ago; 190 active cases in Pittsfield, up from 162 a week ago, as we just mentioned; 75 Pittsfield households are in quarantine. It was 50 a week ago.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 5 to 2,064 (101); Hampshire, up 16 to 7,851 (274); Hampden, up 90 to 43,501 (up 1 to 1,396).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 3 COVID-19 patients, down from 6 a week ago and 17 a month ago; no cases were reported at Fairview Hospital. Statewide, 624 people are hospitalized, compared to 672 a week back. Of those hospitalized, 169 are in ICU and 94 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 120,162,952, with 2,659,260 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 29,489,181 cases and 535,560 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Monday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,174. That is down from 1,579 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 1.73. That is down from 2.19 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 661. That is down from 1,258 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 28.1. That is down from 38.9 on Feb. 15.
AT THE COLLEGES: Local colleges report the following number of cases:
- Williams College: Past week: One case based on 4,174 tests.
- MCLA: No cases based on 340 tests as of March 12.
- Bard College at Simon's Rock: Two cases based on 473 tests as of March 11.
JUST THE FAQS: The Berkshire Eagle is regularly updating answers to frequently asked questions about access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vax FAQs in the Coronavirus section on the home page at berkshireeagle.com.
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org. The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to weekly updates about access to the novel coronavirus vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
JOIN US: Quality local journalism, like you find in The Checkup, needs your support. When you and your family subscribe to us, that's the fuel we need to keep reporting the essential news you want. Join us. Help us build our community. We are offering a 30-day free trial to readers of The Checkup.
How can we make The Checkup better or more informative? Email us at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com.