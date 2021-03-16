TEACHER VACCINE SITUATION: Though the state made K-12 educators and staff and child-care workers eligible for vaccinations last week, there is still no special way for them to make appointments to receive shots in Berkshire County.
Instead, the local Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative is encouraging people in those groups to throw their lot in with everyone else — and to bring proof of employment in schools or child-care programs to their appointments.
Landing appointments that way hasn’t gone so well lately, due to short vaccine supplies.
“At this time, vaccine supply is extremely limited,” said a message Tuesday at the top of the getvaccinatedberkshires.org website. “The Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative will open new appointments as supply allows.”
Meantime, the timing for when educators will be able to be vaccinated isn’t lining up with the state’s request that elementary schools return to in-person learning April 5.
None of Berkshire County’s three vaccine clinics will participate in educator-only appointments that will take place March 27, April 3, April 10 and April 11. Only the state’s seven mass vaccination sites will be giving shots. Those later dates, even if using the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, do not allow people to develop a proper immune response before the scheduled return for elementary educators. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it takes two weeks for the J&J vaccine to provide full protection.
The early April dates would allow educators vaccinated to have peak immunity by April 28, the state’s current target for the reopening of middle schools.
The Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative posted a note on the getvaccinatedberkshires.org website offering a glint of hope about allowing specialized clinics for educators and child-care staff. The post said the group “will continue to advocate for dedicated vaccine supply for our educators and will work to schedule an educator-only clinic on one of the dates identified by the state, if possible.”
If that doesn’t happen, the mass vaccination sites remain an option: Springfield, Eastfield Mall; Natick, Natick Mall; Foxboro, Gillette Stadium; Danvers, Doubletree Hotel; Boston, Hynes Convention Center; Roxbury, Reggie Lewis Center; Dartmouth, former Circuit City.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw one new COVID-19 death as of Tuesday, for a new total of 267 deaths, with the confirmed case count up 14 to 5,012, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 262 and the case total was 4,915. A month ago, the death total was 243 and the case total was 4,746.
The DPH said 16 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 16,355. Confirmed cases rose 1,018 to 570,638.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 25,492 statewide, compared to 26,636 a week ago; 200 active cases in Pittsfield, up from 166 a week ago; 82 Pittsfield households are in quarantine. It was 50 a week ago.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 5 to 2,069 (up 1 to 102); Hampshire, up 20 to 7,871 (274); Hampden, up 72 to 43,573 (up 1 to 1,397).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 4 COVID-19 patients, the same as a week ago and down from 14 a month ago; no cases were reported at Fairview Hospital. Statewide, 619 people are hospitalized, down from 704 a week ago. Of those hospitalized, 164 are in ICU and 99 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 120,530,037, with 2,665,925 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 29,542,308 cases and 536,639 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Tuesday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,070. That is down from 1,579 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 1.86. That is down from 2.19 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 654.5. That is down from 1,258 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 27.1. That is down from 38.9 on Feb. 15.
