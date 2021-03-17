In the last The Checkup, we reported that the Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative hoped to be able to hold a vaccination clinic in April for newly eligible educators and child-care workers in the region.
Though the collaborative is still working out details with the state, one official now believes the group will be able to triple that number of clinics. “Berkshire County expects to hold school personnel clinics on the three Saturdays designated by the state,” said Laura Kittross, director of the Berkshire County Boards of Health Association.
That’s good news for educators in the Berkshires who aren’t hot on traveling to the mass vaccination sites that are slated to be the state’s primary method of administering shots to this group, which became eligible last week. The closest site is Springfield. The dates for the mass vaccination sites for educators and child-care workers are March 27, April 3, April 10 and April 11. Those first three dates are the Saturdays Kittross mentioned.
As most now know, the “X” factor is vaccine supply. Kittross said Wednesday doses are still in “very” limited supply for those dates. “Although we hope to receive more in the weeks going forward,” she said.
There is already evidence of that. On Tuesday, state officials were told to expect 170,000 doses this week, up from 150,000 last week. That supply is said to include 8,000 unexpected Johnson & Johnson doses. All those doses, once they reach Massachusetts, are allocated among mass vaccination sites, regional vaccine collaboratives like the one in Berkshire County, health care providers, certain local boards of health and community health centers, the DPH says. Still, even 20,000 more doses isn't a game-changer.
The local collaborative says it will soon provide information on how to register for the clinics — the all-important piece of the puzzle — directly to those who are eligible by contacting schools and daycare providers.
With that still taking shape, Kittross encourages all those eligible to keep trying to find appointments. “Educators and other school personnel are encouraged to seek appointments in other clinics as available,” she said.
THE TIMELINE FINISH LINE: Wednesday’s biggest COVID-19 news was, of course, the governor’s announcement that by April 19, all state residents 16 and older will be eligible to be vaccinated. Ahead of that, people 60 or older, and in certain occupations, become eligible Monday. People 55 or older, or with one qualifying health condition, will be eligible April 5. We have coverage in our Thursday print edition and online.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw no new COVID-19 deaths as of Wednesday, leaving the total at 267, with the confirmed case count up 28 to 5,040, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 263 and the case total was 4,921. A month ago, the death total was 244 and the case total was 4,762.
The DPH said 44 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 16,399. Confirmed cases rose 1,640 to 572,278.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 25,397 statewide, compared to 26,135 a week ago; 209 active cases in Pittsfield, compared to 169 a week ago; 82 Pittsfield households are in quarantine. It was 55 a week ago.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 9 to 2,078 (up 2 to 104); Hampshire, up 27 to 7,898 (up 1 to 275); Hampden, up 87 to 43,660 (up 8 to 1,405).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 4 COVID-19 patients, the same as a week ago and down from 11 a month ago; no cases were reported at Fairview Hospital. Statewide, 620 people are hospitalized, down from 689 a week ago. Of those hospitalized, 158 are in ICU and 102 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 120,991,457, with 2,675,301 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 29,585,015 cases and 537,583 deaths.
FIELD HOSPITAL CLOSES: The COVID-19 field hospital that UMass Memorial Health Care had operated in Worcester since early December, when cases spiked, shut down Monday. While open, it cared for nearly a thousand patients, focusing on people who needed less medical attention than in a typical hospital — freeing up space in those facilities. The equipment will be kept at the ready, in case the venue, at the downtown DCU Center, is needed again.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Wednesday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,083. That is down from 1,579 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 1.92. That is down from 2.19 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 644. That is down from 1,258 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 28. That is down from 38.9 on Feb. 15.
BRAZIL VIRUS VARIANT IS HERE: The DPH said Tuesday that the COVID-19 variant first identified in Brazil has been found in Barnstable County. It is the first case in the state confirmed to involve the mutation, which has been found to spread more easily. It wasn’t yet known whether the person involved, a woman, had recently traveled.
AT THE COLLEGES: Local colleges report the following number of cases:
- Williams College: Two cases based on 4,131 tests (Wednesday).
- MCLA: No cases based on 340 tests (March 12).
- Bard College at Simon's Rock: Past week: Two cases based on 473 tests (March 11).
JUST THE FAQS: The Berkshire Eagle is regularly updating answers to frequently asked questions about access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vax FAQs in the Coronavirus section on the home page at berkshireeagle.com.
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org. The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to weekly updates about access to the novel coronavirus vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
