STATEWIDE INCREASE: As the state on Thursday reported 1,857 new cases, its greatest number of new cases since Feb. 25, K-12 schools statewide reported a greater number of cases than in the previous week. Almost all Berkshire districts, however, appear to have avoided new cases.
Schools reported 669 new cases between March 11-17, up from 523 the previous week and 476 the week before that.
Among last week’s cases, 476 were among students engaged in hybrid or in-person learning, and 193 came from staff with building access.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw one new COVID-19 death as of Thursday, for a new total of 268 deaths, with the confirmed case count up 23 to 5,063, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 264 and the case total was 4,938. A month ago, the death total was 246 and the case total was 4,769.
The DPH said 27 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 16,426. Confirmed cases rose 1,857 to 574,135.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 25,630 statewide, compared to 25,901 a week ago; 219 active cases in Pittsfield, compared to 169 a week ago; 87 Pittsfield households are in quarantine, compared to 59 a week ago.
VACCINE COUNT: According to figures released Thursday by the state, 22 percent of people in Berkshire County are fully vaccinated and 30 percent have received at least one dose.
The 69,615 doses shipped to Berkshire County to date represent 55 percent of the population.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up four to 2,082 (104, no change); Hampshire, up 45 to 7,943 (276, up one); Hampden, up 156 to 43,816 (1,407, up two).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for seven COVID-19 patients, while it cared for three a week ago and 18 a month ago; no cases were reported at Fairview Hospital.
Statewide, 592 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 164 are in ICU and 98 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 121,594,617, with 2,686,444 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 29,658,753 cases and 11,693,838 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Thursday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,129.7. That is down from 1,579 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 1.93. That is down from 2.19 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 631.9. That is down from 1,258 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 27.1. That is down from 38.9 on Feb. 15.
AT THE COLLEGES: Local colleges report the following number of cases in the past week:
- Williams College: four positive results based on 4,066 tests.
- MCLA: two positive results from 340 tests.
- Bard College at Simon's Rock: two positive results from 473 tests.
JUST THE FAQS: The Berkshire Eagle is regularly updating answers to frequently asked questions about access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vax FAQs in the Coronavirus section on the home page at berkshireeagle.com.
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org. The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to weekly updates about access to the novel coronavirus vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
JOIN US: Quality local journalism, like you find in The Checkup, needs your support. When you and your family subscribe to us, that's the fuel we need to keep reporting the essential news you want. Join us. Help us build our community. We are offering a 30-day free trial to readers of The Checkup.
How can we make The Checkup better or more informative? Email us at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com.