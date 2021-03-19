LOCAL OFFICIALS: As the state barrels towards the next reopening step on Monday, local officials have urged caution.
Laura Kittross, director of the Berkshire County Boards of Health Alliance, said the county has seen a small spike in positive tests as COVID-19 case rates tick back up across the state.
“I think some people are thinking it’s time to go back to their real lives now,” she said. “20 percent [fully] vaccinated is enough to bring cases down, but it’s not enough for us to go back to gathering with large groups inside people’s houses. We really need to be cautious just for another few months.”
Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer on Friday called the city’s recent increase in cases — Pittsfield has seen an average of 10 new cases per day this week — “discouraging and something we are monitoring very closely.” Tyer shared a video in which public health nurses Kayla Donnelly-Winters and Rosa Tabango urged residents to continue following COVID-19 safety guidelines and to cooperate with contact tracing initiatives.
The potential resurgence comes just ahead of an expected glut of vaccine supplies. Massachusetts has recently hit a milestone of vaccinating 1 million residents, and Kittross predicted that all adults who want the vaccine will be able to get it by the summer.
“We may have some ability to gather and get back a bit of our lives over the summer and into the fall,” she said. “Keep wearing masks, keep social distancing, and let’s keep people healthy for another few months.”
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw 22 new COVID-19 cases as of Friday, for a new total of 5,085 cases, the state Department of Public Health said. No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday; there have been 268 COVID-19 deaths to date. A week ago, the death total was 264 and the case total was 4,946. A month ago, the death total was 248 and the case total was 4,784.
The DPH said 43 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 16,469. Confirmed cases rose 1,887 to 576,022.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 25,986 statewide, compared to 25,858 a week ago; 234 active cases in Pittsfield, compared to 171 a week ago; 92 Pittsfield households are in quarantine, compared to 61 a week ago.
COMMUNITY DATA: Here are this week’s figures from the DPH on confirmed coronavirus cases by city and town. In alphabetical order, this lists all Berkshire County communities. The first number is the total number of cases during the pandemic. The second is the number of new cases in the last 14 days.
- Adams: 245, fewer than 5
- Alford: fewer than 5, 0
- Becket: 54, fewer than 5
- Cheshire: 97, fewer than 5
- Clarksburg: 33, 0
- Dalton: 232, 12
- Egremont: 16, fewer than 5
- Florida: 8, fewer than 5
- Great Barrington: 398, 9
- Hancock: 16, 0
- Hinsdale: 62, 10
- Lanesborough: 92, 0
- Lee: 284, 22
- Lenox: 208, 5
- Monterey: 17, 0
- Mount Washington: 6, 0
- New Ashford: fewer than 5, 0
- New Marlborough: 22, 0
- North Adams: 382, 6
- Otis: 47, 0
- Peru: 10, 0
- Pittsfield: 2,272, 44
- Richmond: 37, fewer than 5
- Sandisfield: 30, fewer than 5
- Savoy: 14, fewer than 5
- Sheffield: 87, 5
- Stockbridge: 63, fewer than 5
- Tyringham: 8, 0
- Washington: 6, 0
- West Stockbridge: 35, fewer than 5
- Williamstown: 232, 7
- Windsor: 20, 0
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 6 to 2,088 (104); Hampshire, up 31 to 7,974 (up 1 to 277); Hampden, up 151 to 43,967 (up 5 to 1,412).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for five COVID-19 patients, while it cared for three patients a week ago and 11 a month ago; no cases were reported at Fairview Hospital.
Statewide, 586 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 157 are in ICU and 92 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 122,086,638, with 2,695,945 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 29,714,219 cases and 540,942 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Friday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,176.4. That is down from 1,579 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 2.01 percent. That is down from 2.19 percent on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 620. That is down from 1,258 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 23.9. That is down from 38.9 on Feb. 15.
AT THE COLLEGES: Local colleges report the following number of cases from the past week of testing:
- Williams College: four positive results from 4,114 tests as of Friday.
- MCLA: three positive results from 477 tests as of Friday.
- Bard College at Simon's Rock: two positive results from 473 tests as of March 8.
JUST THE FAQS: The Berkshire Eagle is regularly updating answers to frequently asked questions about access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vax FAQs in the Coronavirus section on the home page at berkshireeagle.com.
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org. The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to weekly updates about access to the novel coronavirus vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
JOIN US: Quality local journalism, like you find in The Checkup, needs your support. When you and your family subscribe to us, that's the fuel we need to keep reporting the essential news you want. Join us. Help us build our community. We are offering a 30-day free trial to readers of The Checkup.
How can we make The Checkup better or more informative? Email us at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com.