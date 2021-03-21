NEW DAY, NEW RULES: As of Monday, eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines expands to people 60 and over and to a slew of occupations, including grocery and convenience store employees, as well as restaurant and food service workers.
How well these new groups fare in obtaining appointments depends on the vaccine supply, which is controlled by the federal government. To get in line, people should use the state’s new preregistration system.
In Berkshire County, the local vaccine collaborative’s website says that it will make appointments available based on vaccine supplies. “We will make an announcement on this site at least six hours before we open new appointments,” a statement reads on getvaccinatedberkshires.org.
All residents 16 and over become eligible April 19. As of Friday, more than one million people had been fully vaccinated. Gov. Charlie Baker said last week the state aims to vaccinate at least 4 million people; there are 5.5 million adults in Massachusetts, some of whom as expected to decline to be vaccinated.
Meantime, the state will loosen its travel restrictions. As of Monday, visitors entering Massachusetts, including returning residents, are only advised, not required, to quarantine for 10 days. People who live here and were away fewer than 24 hours are exempt even from the advisory’s call.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw one new COVID-19 death over the weekend, as of Saturday, for a new total of 269 deaths, with the confirmed case count up 70 over both days to 5,155, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 265 and the case total was 4,978. A month ago, the death total was 250 and the case total was 4,806. The DPH said 33 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 16,531. Confirmed cases rose 1,678 to 579,580.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 27,113 statewide, up from 26,459 a week ago.
CASES IN BERKSHIRES ASSISTED LIVING: The assisted living center in the Berkshires with the largest number of COVID-19 cases to date is Wingate Residences at Melbourne Place in Pittsfield, according to the DPH.
In the department’s latest weekly tally, Wingate, with a maximum capacity of 124 people, has had more than 30 cases of the disease. Here are the other assisted living centers in the region that have reported cases (the DPH only provides ranges, not specific numbers):
• Pine Hill at Kimball Farms in Lenox, 11-30 cases.
• Rosewood Homestyle Assisted Living in Pittsfield, 11-30 cases.
• Sugar Hill in Dalton, 11-30.
• The Landing at Laurel Lake in Lee, 11-30 cases.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 9 to 2,113 (104); Hampshire, up 42 to 8,044 (up 1 to 278); Hampden, up 105 to 44,228 (up 3 to 1,417).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Statewide, 580 people are hospitalized, down from 636 a week ago. Of those hospitalized, 144 are in ICU and 88 are on ventilators.
MORE GUIDANCE AHEAD: The feds have already said that people who received their final vaccine at least two weeks ago can gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people without masks. The state expects to add its own guidelines soon.
The city of Boston’s lead health official said Friday that the Baker administration is writing its own version of rules for people who have been vaccinated. "It's important to be mindful of who else you're around since, again, most Bostonians are not fully vaccinated,” said Marty Martinez , the city’s chief of health and human services. “Wearing a face covering is still required in indoor spaces. … We want people to remember that being fully vaccinated gives you some protection. It gives you protection and it's going to allow you to re-engage. But I think we got to do it slowly, which is important, especially given the fact that the majority of folks aren't vaccinated.”
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 123,064,083, with 2,712,819 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 29,812,343 cases and 542,246 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Sunday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,319. That is down from 1,579 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 1.95. That is down from 2.19 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 605.5. That is down from 1,258 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 27.9. That is down from 38.9 on Feb. 15.
AT THE COLLEGES: Local colleges report the following number of cases:
- Williams College: Four cases based on 4,117 tests (Sunday).
- MCLA: Three cases based on 477 tests (Friday).
- Bard College at Simon's Rock: Two cases based on 473 tests (March 11).
JUST THE FAQS: The Berkshire Eagle is regularly updating answers to frequently asked questions about access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vax FAQs in the Coronavirus section on the home page at berkshireeagle.com.
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org. The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to weekly updates about access to the novel coronavirus vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
JOIN US: Quality local journalism, like you find in The Checkup, needs your support. When you and your family subscribe to us, that's the fuel we need to keep reporting the essential news you want. Join us. Help us build our community. We are offering a 30-day free trial to readers of The Checkup.
How can we make The Checkup better or more informative? Email us at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com.