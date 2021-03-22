DEBATE ‘PRETTY MUCH’ OVER: In a television interview Sunday, Gov. Charlie Baker suggested he’s not open to persuasion about the wisdom of bringing students back to school. Done deal territory, it seems.
Baker’s team has instructed schools to bring elementary students back by April 5 and have middle schoolers back in classrooms by April 28, despite objections from some teacher unions, which note that not all teachers will have been vaccinated by then.
Any debate over the safety of in-person instruction "is pretty much over," Baker told a Boston TV host in an appearance that aired Sunday.
"People make this a binary discussion, but what I find most compelling is so many schools in Massachusetts … have demonstrated that this can be done and done safely," Baker said. "I think that part of the debate is pretty much over." The governor renewed his view that remote learning is leaving students behind.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw no new COVID-19 deaths as of Monday, leaving a total of 269 deaths, with the confirmed case count up 31 to 5,186, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 266 and the case total was 4,998. A month ago, the death total was 251 and the case total was 4,814. The DPH said 27 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 16,558. Confirmed cases rose 1,103 to 580,683.
TELL US ABOUT YOUR REUNIONS: Grandparents! We want to hear from you. Are you making plans to see your grandkids again after getting vaccinated? Did you already reunite? Parents and kids, we want to hear your stories, too. Get in touch and tell us how you're feeling about your family reunions (of any kind). Email staff reporter Francesca Paris at fparis@berkshireeagle.com or call 510-207-2535.
VACCINE DATES: As of 6 p.m. Monday, the Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative had not announced any new appointments. Check the site at getvaccinatedberkshires.org.
As of Monday, the state expanded eligibility for vaccines to people 60 and over and to a slew of occupations, including grocery and convenience store employees, as well as restaurant and food service workers. As a reader of The Checkup observed Monday, “well and good, but vaccines have been scarce for weeks, which means as more groups become eligible it becomes harder and harder for members of previous (higher priority) groups to secure a slot.”
VACCINE NUMBERS: This dispatch is from the State House News Service:
“As of Monday morning, 1,085,399 people in Massachusetts had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Department of Public Health reported. That's an increase of 15,631 people from Sunday morning. Of those who are fully vaccinated, 1,012,342 people are protected thanks to two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines and another 73,057 people were inoculated with the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A grand total of 1,866,948 people have at least started the vaccination process with either the Moderna or Pfizer varieties. In all, Massachusetts has administered 2,952,347 of the 3,236,230 doses shipped here by the federal government, about 91 percent.”
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 27,341 statewide, up from 26,502 a week ago; 295 active cases in Pittsfield , also up, from 190 a week ago); 141 Pittsfield households are in quarantine. It was 75 a week ago.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 6 to 2,119 (104); Hampshire, up 14 to 8,058 (278); Hampden, up 105 to 44,333 (up 2 to 1,419).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 11 COVID-19 patients, up from 3 a week ago and 6 a month ago; no cases were reported at Fairview Hospital.
Statewide, 603 people are hospitalized, down from 624 a week ago, but up 23 in a day. The total number of people hospitalized has increased three times in the past six days. Of those hospitalized, 145 are in ICU and 88 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 123,516,699, with 2,719,703 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 29,839,376 cases and 542,605 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Monday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,354. That is down from 1,579 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 2. That is down from 2.19 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 601. That is down from 1,258 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 27. That is down from 38.9 on Feb. 15.
AT THE COLLEGES: Local colleges report the following number of cases:
- Williams College: Five cases based on 4,122 tests (Monday).
- MCLA: Three cases based 477 tests (Friday).
- Bard College at Simon's Rock: No cases based on 476 tests (Monday).
JUST THE FAQS: The Berkshire Eagle is regularly updating answers to frequently asked questions about access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vax FAQs in the Coronavirus section on the home page at berkshireeagle.com.
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org. The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to weekly updates about access to the novel coronavirus vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
JOIN US: Quality local journalism, like you find in The Checkup, needs your support. When you and your family subscribe to us, that's the fuel we need to keep reporting the essential news you want. Join us. Help us build our community. We are offering a 30-day free trial to readers of The Checkup.
How can we make The Checkup better or more informative? Email us at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com.