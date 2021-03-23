HOW DOES YOUR COMMUNITY RANK ON VACCINATION? With eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines opening up in Massachusetts, state health officials are now providing a weekly tally of how many people in different age groups have been immunized in specific communities.
The Eagle on Tuesday launched a tool on its website that allows people to search for COVID-19 vaccination rates in their Berkshire County communities.
Data is incomplete in some of the smallest communities, but the table, which will be updated weekly, shows that the rollout is uneven.
An Eagle analysis of the rates of individuals 65 and older who had received at least one dose as of last week shows that vaccination rates for seniors vary dramatically across the county, with the highest rates in Great Barrington, Lee and Lenox and much lower percentages in more rural towns.
All the municipalities along Route 7 except Williamstown had rates of vaccination at or above 70 percent for this age group. Rates were near or above 80 percent in Great Barrington/Alford (combined by DPH into one region), Lee, Lenox, Cheshire and Stockbridge.
The set of municipalities with the lowest rates – at or below 50 percent – was comprised mainly of small towns in South County: Monterey, Sandsfield, Egremont/Mount Washington and New Marlborough, which had a rate of just 30 percent for people 65 and older, according to the state data. The other towns with rates around 50 percent included: Savoy, Otis, Hinsdale/Peru and Lanesborough/Hancock/New Ashford.
The county's two cities, Pittsfield and North Adams, had rates of 71 and 67 percent respectively. Adams had a rate of 73 percent, while the percentage fell to 62 percent for Williamstown.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw no new COVID-19 deaths as of Tuesday, leaving the total at 269, with the confirmed case count up 25 to 5,211, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 267 and the case total was 5,012. A month ago, the death total was 251 and the case total was 4,819.
The DPH said 20 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 16,578. Confirmed cases rose 1,476 to 582,159.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 27,006 statewide, up from 25,492 a week ago; 317 active cases in Pittsfield, up from 200 a week ago); 141 Pittsfield households are in quarantine. It was 82 a week ago.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 9 to 2,128 (104); Hampshire, up 29 to 8,087 (279); Hampden, up 133 to 44,466 (up 3 to 1,422).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 12 COVID-19 patients, up from 4 a week ago and 7 a month ago; no cases were reported at Fairview Hospital.
Statewide, 608 people are hospitalized, down from 619 a week ago. Of those hospitalized, 148 are in ICU and 86 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 123,984,240, with 2,728,551 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 29,911,118 cases and 543,621 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Tuesday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,281. That is down from 1,579 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 2.2. That is up from 2.19 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 599. That is down from 1,258 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 25.4 That is down from 38.9 on Feb. 15.
AT THE COLLEGES: Local colleges report the following number of cases:
- Williams College: Five cases based on 4,122 tests. (Tuesday)
- MCLA: Three cases based on 477 tests. (Friday)
- Bard College at Simon's Rock: No cases based on 476 tests. (Monday)
JUST THE FAQS: The Berkshire Eagle is regularly updating answers to frequently asked questions about access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vax FAQs in the Coronavirus section on the home page at berkshireeagle.com.
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org. The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to weekly updates about access to the novel coronavirus vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
JOIN US: Quality local journalism, like you find in The Checkup, needs your support. When you and your family subscribe to us, that's the fuel we need to keep reporting the essential news you want. Join us. Help us build our community. We are offering a 30-day free trial to readers of The Checkup.
How can we make The Checkup better or more informative? Email us at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com.