A WORRISOME RISE IN INFECTION RATE: The COVID-19 infection rate in Berkshire County is 1.34 as of Wednesday, according to the nonprofit monitor COVIDACTNOW.ORG. That means that each infected person is passing the virus along to 1.34 people on average. “As such, the total number of active cases in Berkshire County … is growing at an unsustainable rate.”
The number of active cases in Pittsfield is 345, up from 209 a week ago; more than twice as many households are in quarantine in the city as last week at this time.
Statewide, newly confirmed cases are rising. The Department of Public Health reported 1,865 new cases Wednesday, up from the seven-day average of 1,292. There are about 2,000 more active cases in Massachusetts than a week ago. The seven-day average positive test rate rose Wednesday from 2.2 percent to 2.23 percent.
A chart on Pittsfield's website shows that newly confirmed cases are coming in at about the same rate as in late January, as the region was recovering from a dramatic post-holiday increase in infections.
A VACCINE APPOINTMENT SUCCESS STORY: Readers of The Checkup want to be hopeful about vaccines. I can feel it. But, we continue to receive dispatches about failed efforts to secure appointments — now with many more eligible people vying for what remains a limited supply of vaccines.
One reader, Barbara Palmer of Williamstown, shared this report of a breakthrough. Palmer, who serves as co-chair of the newspaper’s advisory board, wanted others to know how it came about.
“I became eligible on Monday and immediately tried to get an appointment. There were none in the Berkshires on Monday. Tuesday I saw Tricia Farley-Bouvier's Facebook posting that appointments would be posted at 6 p.m. She recommended getting on the site in advance to be in the waiting room when they came on line. I did that and kept refreshing the search for one of the three Berkshire sites from shortly before 6 p.m. on. The state site, maimmunizations.org, kept saying 'not available.'
“At 6:10 I checked my emails. My son had found a website where one could sign up for email alerts about available appointments: macovidvaccinefinder.org. At 6:01, this site had sent me an email with the newly available Berkshire appointments with links to sign up for each site. The link took me directly to maimmunizations.org and the North Adams location and I was able to book a time, while that same website was telling me the location was not available in another window. Many of the time slots were already gone at 6:12. Had I stayed on the state website, I may never have gotten one.
“All of this to say that the state websites are indeed not giving individual residents ready access to the most desirable vaccine appointments. The ‘bots’ we have read about have more direct access and can give it to those lucky enough to be ‘in the know.’ Yesterday that included me, thanks to a savvy son. I hope others can use the same help.”
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw no new COVID-19 deaths as of Wednesday, leaving a total of 269, with the confirmed case count up 43 to 5,254, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 267 and the case total was 5,040. A month ago, the death total was 254 and the case total was 4,835. The DPH said 54 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 16,632. Confirmed cases rose 1,865 to 584,024.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 27,374 statewide, up from 25,397 a week ago; 345 active cases in Pittsfield, compared to 209 a week ago; 174 Pittsfield households are in quarantine. It was 82 a week ago.
LET THE CEREMONIES COMMENCE: Graduation ceremonies can take place indoors this spring, the state said this week, but only with precautions in place. There are many rules, naturally, and all the sanitizing goes without saying. Here’s a sample:
• Graduations can take place in "event spaces, ballrooms, private clubs and party rooms, public places, and stadiums, arenas, and ball parks."
• Venues must observe capacity limits.
• The spaces need to be large enough to provide a six-foot separation between groups.
• No food or drink.
• Only six guests per graduate.
• Guests must sign up ahead of time and promise not to attend if they have COVID-19 symptoms, test positive or have been in close contact with someone who is infected.
• Masks are required for all, including graduates. They can only remove them for photos in designated locations. Speakers can give their addresses without masks — if six feet from anyone in the audience.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 8 to 2,136 (up 1 to 105); Hampshire, up 18 to 8,105 (279); Hampden, up 142 to 44,608 (up 5 to 1,427).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 12 COVID-19 patients, up from 4 a week ago and 8 a month ago; no cases were reported at Fairview Hospital. Statewide, 628 people are hospitalized, up from 620 a week ago. Of those hospitalized, 147 are in ICU and 86 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 124,550,506, with 2,739,395 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 29,991,975 cases and 545,027 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Wednesday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,292. That is down from 1,579 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 2.23. That is up from 2.19 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 600.5. That is down from 1,258 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 26.6. That is down from 38.9 on Feb. 15.
JUST THE FAQS: The Berkshire Eagle is regularly updating answers to frequently asked questions about access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vax FAQs in the Coronavirus section on the home page at berkshireeagle.com.
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org. The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to weekly updates about access to the novel coronavirus vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575.
How can we make The Checkup better or more informative? Email us at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com.