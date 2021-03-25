SPREAD AT COLLEGES: Four seemingly connected COVID-19 cases have raised fears of community spread at Williams College, and two students among those four cases tested positive after attending an indoor party Saturday, the student newspaper reports.
Among those four cases, three students and one faculty or staff member were involved with the same athletic team, whose coach has asked the team to quarantine, a reporter said.
Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts has also reported evidence of a cluster, locking down an apartment complex where 13 cases were confirmed as of 6 p.m. Wednesday. MCLA attributes the cases to socializing rather than in-person learning.
The news from the colleges comes as cases have risen across the county and the state in recent weeks.
Williams is investigating the Saturday gathering, which an estimated 20-25 people attended, but has yet to determine whether it was “illicit” as of Wednesday, Dean of the College Marlene Sandstrom told The Williams Record. College guidelines limit social gatherings to 10 people and require students to wear masks and maintain six feet of distance.
A reporter said at least three new positive tests were recorded Wednesday, including one from the same team as the previous cases and two cases among people who were already in quarantine but were not involved with that team.
Fifty-nine students were in quarantine housing as of Tuesday, including some who were close contacts of people who tested positive outside of the presumed cluster, according to the newspaper.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw two new COVID-19 deaths as of Thursday, for a new total of 271 deaths, with the confirmed case count up 43 to 5,297, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 268 and the case total was 5,063. A month ago, the death total was 254 and the case total was 4,844.
The DPH said 39 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 16,671. Confirmed cases rose 2,274 to 586,298.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 28,078 statewide, compared to 25,630 a week ago; 369 active cases in Pittsfield, compared to 219 a week ago; 174 Pittsfield households are in quarantine. It was 87 a week ago.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 7 to 2,143 (105); Hampshire, up 198 to 44,806 (up 6 to 1,433); Hampden, up 53 to 8,158 (279).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 13 COVID-19 patients, while it cared for seven people a week ago and nine people a month ago; no cases were reported at Fairview Hospital.
Statewide, 631 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 137 are in ICU and 87 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 125,234,087, with 2,749,397 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 30,058,622 cases and 545,941 deaths.
AT THE COLLEGES: Local colleges report the following number of cases over their latest one-week period:
- Williams College: Four positive results based on 4,116 tests as of 8 a.m. Thursday.
- MCLA: Three positive results from 477 tests as of March 19. (13 cases have been confirmed at a campus apartment complex but have not yet been reflected on the college’s dashboard, which is updated weekly)
- Bard College at Simon's Rock: No positive results from 474 tests as of Monday.
JUST THE FAQS: The Berkshire Eagle is regularly updating answers to frequently asked questions about access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vax FAQs in the Coronavirus section on the home page at berkshireeagle.com.
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org. The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to weekly updates about access to the novel coronavirus vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
