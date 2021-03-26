LEE DEEMED HIGH RISK: The state now counts Lee as part of its list of high-risk communities for COVID-19 spread.
Lee saw 29 new cases between March 7-20, recording a rate of 35.5 new cases per 100,000 residents and a 5.13 percent positive test rate.
The state’s high-risk list, which is updated weekly, grew for the second straight week and now includes 32 communities.
Dalton, Pittsfield, Williamstown and North Adams are considered to be moderate risk, Great Barrington is considered lower risk and all other communities in Berkshire County fall in the lowest risk category.
The rate of daily new cases in Berkshire County has grown steadily since March 8, and the seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 residents stands at 26.8 as of Thursday, putting the county in the “critical” range for the first time since January, according to the nonprofit Covid Act Now.
Fearing a continued rise in cases if residents lower their guard, local officials have repeated their plea for people to continue following mask-wearing and distancing guidelines until vaccinations are more widely administered.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw 40 more confirmed COVID-19 cases for a new total of 5,342 as of Friday, the state Department of Public Health said. There were no new COVID-19 deaths, but 271 people in Berkshire County have died of COVID-19 to date. A week ago, the death total was 268 and the case total was 5,085. A month ago, the death total was 257 and the case total was 4,850.
The DPH said 40 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 16,711. Confirmed cases rose 2,301 to 588,599.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 28,810 statewide, compared to 25,986 a week ago; 375 active cases in Pittsfield, compared to 234 a week ago; 188 Pittsfield households are in quarantine. It was 92 a week ago.
COMMUNITY DATA: Here are this week’s figures from the DPH on confirmed coronavirus cases by city and town. In alphabetical order, this lists all Berkshire County communities. The first number is the total number of cases during the pandemic. The second is the number of new cases in the last 14 days.
- Adams: 251, 8
- Alford: fewer than 5, 0
- Becket: 55, fewer than 5
- Cheshire: 99, fewer than 5
- Clarksburg: 33, 0
- Dalton: 245, 20
- Egremont: 15, fewer than 5
- Florida: 9, fewer than 5
- Great Barrington: 407, 11
- Hancock: 16, 0
- Hinsdale: 65, 6
- Lanesborough: 96, fewer than 5
- Lee: 291, 29
- Lenox: 212, 7
- Monterey: 18, fewer than 5
- Mount Washington: 7, fewer than 5
- New Ashford: fewer than 5, 0
- New Marlborough: 23, fewer than 5
- North Adams: 405, 20
- Otis: 49, fewer than 5
- Peru: 10, 0
- Pittsfield: 2,388, 135
- Richmond: 39, fewer than 5
- Sandisfield: 30, fewer than 5
- Savoy: 14, fewer than 5
- Sheffield: 90, 7
- Stockbridge: 63, fewer than 5
- Tyringham: 8, 0
- Washington: 6, 0
- West Stockbridge: 37, fewer than 5
- Williamstown: 245, 19
- Windsor: 22, fewer than 5
VACCINE COUNT: According to figures released Thursday by the state, 2,070 additional vaccines were provided to Berkshire County over the previous week.
The 71,685 doses shipped to Berkshire County to date represent 57 percent of the population. Thirty-two percent of people in the county have received at least one dose as of Monday, and 23 percent are fully vaccinated.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 25 to 2,168 (105); Hampshire, up 33 to 8,191 (up 2 to 281); Hampden, up 206 to 45,012 (up 1 to 1,434).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 12 COVID-19 patients, while it cared for five people a week ago and nine people a month ago; no cases were reported at Fairview Hospital.
Statewide, 622 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 139 are in ICU and 84 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 125,873,865, with 2,761,499 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 30,137,807 cases and 547,812 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Friday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,404.4. That is down from 1,579 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 2.32 percent. That is up from 2.19 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 605.8. That is down from 1,258 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 31.1. That is down from 38.9 on Feb. 15.
AT THE COLLEGES: Local colleges report the following number of cases in their latest week of reporting:
- Williams College: Six positive results based on 4,078 tests as of Friday.
- MCLA: 17 positive results based on 637 tests as of Friday.
- Bard College at Simon's Rock: No positive results based on 474 tests as of Monday.
JUST THE FAQS: The Berkshire Eagle is regularly updating answers to frequently asked questions about access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vax FAQs in the Coronavirus section on the home page at berkshireeagle.com.
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org. The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to weekly updates about access to the novel coronavirus vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
JOIN US: Quality local journalism, like you find in The Checkup, needs your support. When you and your family subscribe to us, that's the fuel we need to keep reporting the essential news you want. Join us. Help us build our community. We are offering a 30-day free trial to readers of The Checkup.
How can we make The Checkup better or more informative? Email us at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com.