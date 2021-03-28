My colleague Francesca Paris packed a ton of information into her weekend report about the increase in COVID-19 cases in the Berkshires, the stall in vaccine deliveries and the presence of virus variants.
Strongly recommended and just a click away.
Frankie provided helpful context at the outset, including this:
After tumbling from a January peak, the rate of daily new cases in Berkshire County began to climb steadily upward again in March. Over the past week, the county has averaged 26 new cases each day, an uptick that closely resembles November.
Hospitalizations have jumped from just one inpatient three weeks ago to 12 as of Friday, according to Berkshire Health Systems, while the positivity rate for tests performed by the hospital rose from 1.3 percent to 5 percent over the past few weeks.
“It’s nowhere near the levels of what it was like in the end of January and early February,” said Dr. James Lederer, epidemiologist and chief medical officer at Berkshire Health Systems. “But, we have people admitted to the hospital. We know there’s a blip up.
Indeed. Last Thursday and Friday, the state saw back to back days of increased case numbers. More than any day since early February. The numbers: 2,301 new cases on Friday and 2,274 new cases Thursday.
The state’s experience mirrors what’s happening nationally. The seven-day case average for the whole U.S. rose about 7 percent compared to the week before and hospitalizations showed a "slight increase," according to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"We know from prior surges if we don't control things now, there is a real potential for the epidemic curve to soar again," Walensky said Friday.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw one new COVID-19 death as of Saturday. Sunday's data was not available as of 7 p.m. from the state. A week ago, the county death total was 269 and the case total was 5,155. A month ago, the death total was 261 and the case total was 4,867.
VACCINE SUPPLY: This item comes courtesy of the State House News Service:
The federal government expects Johnson & Johnson to deliver at least 11 million doses next week, putting the company on track to meet its month-end target, officials said Friday. White House COVID Coordinator Jeff Zients said he expects to see a "significant increase" in J&J doses next week, which will then be distributed as quickly as possible to states, tribes and others who are administering vaccines. The incoming 11 million doses would take J&J to 20 million total, and Zients said the company appears "on track to meet that goal." The J&J vaccine is widely viewed as key to the nation's vaccination effort given its single dose and its less intense storage and transportation requirements. It distributed about 4 million doses shortly after gaining authorization, but since then has not delivered many while working to ramp up manufacturing. "As we anticipated, there would be a sharp increase at the end of the month. Johnson & Johnson is still in the earlier stages of manufacturing," Zients said. "It will achieve, across time, a more regular weekly cadence."
HOSPITAL CHECK: As of Friday Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 12 COVID-19 patients, compared to 11 last Monday and 9 a month ; no cases were reported at Fairview Hospital. BMC does not update its census over the weekend.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 127,016,385, with 2,780,766 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 30,254,490 cases and 549,289 deaths.
AT THE COLLEGES: Local colleges report the following number of cases:
- Williams College: Eight cases based on 4,171 tests in past week, new cumulative total of 52.
- MCLA: Seventeen cases based on 637 tests as of Friday, for a positivity rate of 2.67 percent.
- Bard College at Simon's Rock: No cases based on 474 tests as of March 22.
JUST THE FAQS: The Berkshire Eagle is regularly updating answers to frequently asked questions about access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vax FAQs in the Coronavirus section on the home page at berkshireeagle.com.
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org. The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to weekly updates about access to the novel coronavirus vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
JOIN US: Quality local journalism, like you find in The Checkup, needs your support. When you and your family subscribe to us, that's the fuel we need to keep reporting the essential news you want. Join us. Help us build our community. We are offering a 30-day free trial to readers of The Checkup.
How can we make The Checkup better or more informative? Email us at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com.