DUELING NUMBERS: It’s the yin and yang of the pandemic … steps forward. And then evidence of how much remains to be accomplished, to save lives and restore a sense of normalcy.
In the past week, the number of people fully vaccinated in Massachusetts increased more than 17 percent. And then there’s this: The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 rose by roughly11 percent.
In Pittsfield, the number of active cases again tops 400 as of Monday, compared with under 300 a week ago. There are 4,000 more active cases statewide as well.
And then there’s Dr. Rochelle Walensky’s perception of “impending doom.” That’s what Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (and former Massachusetts General Hospital infectious diseases physician), said of what she is witnessing across the country.
Here’s why Walensky is concerned, courtesy of a dispatch from the State House News Service:
The U.S. on Sunday surpassed 30 million cases of COVID-19 and the most recent seven-day average of new cases, at 60,000 per day, is up 10 percent over previous seven days. At 4,800, the most recent seven-day average of hospitalizations is up from 4,600 admissions per day in the prior seven-day period. And deaths have started to rise again, increasing nearly 3 percent to a seven-day average of approximately 1,000 deaths per day.
During a White House COVID-19 Response Team briefing Monday, Walensky paused her remarks for effect after reciting the latest data. "I'm going to lose the script," she said. "And I'm going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom. We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are, and so much reason for hope, but right now I'm scared.
“I know what it's like as a physician to stand in that patient room — gowned, gloved, masked, shielded — and to be the last person to touch someone else's loved one because their loved one couldn't be there."
Walensky called on elected officials, community leaders and influencers to "sound the alarm" about the importance of recommitting to behaviors to prevent the transmission of the virus while work continues on vaccinations. "The trajectory of the pandemic in the United States looks similar to many other countries in Europe, including Germany, Italy, and France looked like just a few weeks ago," she said. "And since that time, those countries have experienced a consistent and worrying spike in cases."
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw three new COVID-19 deaths Sunday, and none as of Monday, for a new total of 275 deaths, with the confirmed case count up 51 over the two days to 5,441, the state Department of Public Health said. (The DPH database was down Sunday night and Monday’s Checkup did not have information on Sunday results.) A week ago, the county’s death total was 269 and the case total was 5,186. A month ago, the death total was 261 and the case total was 4,878.
The DPH said 15 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 16,790. Confirmed cases rose 1,464 to 594,242.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 31,428 statewide, compared to 27,341 a week ago; 406 active cases in Pittsfield, up from 295 a week ago); 218 Pittsfield households are in quarantine. It was 141 a week ago.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 4 to 2,194 (107); Hampshire, up 23 to 8,263 (up 1 to 283); Hampden, up 119 to 45,497 (up 1 to 1,441).
VACCINE EFFECTIVENESS: Further reviews by the CDC of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines find them "highly effective" in preventing infections in real-world conditions among health care personnel, first responders and other essential workers, the agency said Monday.
The study also found “a high degree” of protection from just a single dose of the two-dose vaccines. And two weeks after the second dose, the risk of infection was reduced by 90 percent, it found.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 16 COVID-19 patients, up from 11 a week ago and, yes, 11 a month ago (well, March 1); no cases were reported at Fairview Hospital. Statewide, 675 people are hospitalized, compared to 603 a week ago. Of those hospitalized, 159 are in ICU and 93 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 127,442,926, with 2,787,915 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 30,291,863 cases and 549,664 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Monday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,637. That is up from 1,579 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 2.37. That is up from 2.19 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 635. That is down from 1,258 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 27.3. That is down from 38.9 on Feb. 15.
AT THE COLLEGES: Local colleges report the following number of cases:
- Williams College: Seven cases based on 4,197 tests as of Monday.
- MCLA: Seventeen cases based on 637 tests as of Friday.
- Bard College at Simon's Rock: No cases based on 474 tests as of Wednesday.
